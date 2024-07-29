Andile Mpisane resurfaced in public after skipping a SARS inquiry in Umhlanga, where Royal AM owes R37 million in taxes

Mpisane was seen at Royal AM's training session for their pre-season match against Milford FC without explaining his absence from the enquiry

MaMkhize's inquiry was cut short after an attempt on Advocate Coreth Naude's life, who was shot at by two hitmen outside her hotel in Umhlanga

Andile Mpisane is back in public after failing to pitch up for the South African Revenue Authority's inquiry in Umhlanga earlier this month. The Royal AM chairman never attended the important investigations.

Shauwn Mkhize’s son Andile Mpisane is back in public after missing a SARS inquiry. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane back in public

Andile Mpisane has been seen in public for the first time after dodging a SARS inquiry in Umhlanga. The soccer star and media personality was supposed to be quizzed for his team, Royal AM, which reportedly owes the taxman R37 million.

Mpisane, the son of controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and businessman Sbu Mpisane, has not yet explained why he missed the inquiry. According to ZiMoja, Andile made his first public sighting at the Royal AM training session as the team prepared for their pre-season match against Milford FC.

MaMkhize's SARS inquiry allegedly ended abruptly

Andile Mpisane was not the only one who was set to appear before the inquiry team. Flamboyant businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize was the first one to be grilled. Some of her family members and friends also attended the questioning.

However, MaMkhize's inquiry reportedly ended abruptly after an attempt on Advocate Coreth Naude's life. The advocate escaped death by a whisker when two hitmen shot at her while leaving her hotel and Umhlanga. The hitmen allegedly sped off in a getaway car.

Shauwn Mkhize allegedly implicated in assassination attempt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize has reportedly been implicated in an assassination attempt on a SARS lawyer, but Mzansi isn't hearing any of it.

It seems that Shauwn Mkhize might be in a bit of a pickle after she was allegedly implicated in an attempted assassination.

