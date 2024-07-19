Shauwn Mkhize has allegedly been implicated in the failed assassination of a SARS lawyer

The woman, Coreth Naudé, narrowly escaped death after representing SARS in a tax inquiry involving MaMkhize

Mzansi says, "Hands off MaMkhize", claiming that the hit could have been orchestrated by someone else

Shauwn Mkhize is seemingly suspected to be involved in a failed assassination attempt. Images: Instagram/ kwa_mammkhize and Twitter/ VehicleTrackerz

Source: UGC

Shauwn Mkhize has reportedly been implicated in an assassination attempt on a SARS lawyer, but Mzansi isn't hearing any of it.

MaMkhize allegedly linked to failed assassination

It seems that Shauwn Mkhize might be in a bit of a pickle after she was allegedly implicated in an attempted assassination.

Coreth Naudé, a senior advocate representing SARS, narrowly escaped death after two gunmen reportedly opened fire at her on Thursday, 18 July 2024.

Earlier that day, Naudé is said to have been examining MaMkhize's financial dealings as well as those of her businesses at a tax inquiry.

The socialite's drama with SARS has been brewing for years; where in a recent scandal, she allegedly stood to lose her luxury vehicles over a multi-million-rand bill.

Suspicion has now turned to the controversial businesswoman after her name was plastered on the scandal as her businesses were being investigated.

Mzansi reacts to Shauwn Mkhize's alleged involvement

Netizens defended MaMkhize, saying she was being made a scapegoat and couldn't have been the only person being investigated by SARS:

juicystory_xciv said:

"They're going after MaMkhize now."

ClownSeekers asked:

"So they had to sneak in "MaMkhize" as if MaMkhize is the only person that can harm her?"

Teekaylive90 wrote:

"Leave MaMkhize alone!"

mpho_khumalo1 defended MaMkhize:

"It's so easy to point at MaMkhize. She doesn’t work with other cases?"

Mlungisi_Mabasa asked:

"How does MaMkhize become the first suspect?"

Bro_mandla posted:

"Leave MaMkhize alone; that’s not the only case she does."

Shauwn Mkhize reacts to Royal AM's results

In more Shauwn Mkhize updates, Briefly News shared the businesswoman's reaction to her football club's results.

Royal AM faced relegation after sitting at the bottom of the log but managed to escape it by just two points.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News