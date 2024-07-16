The family of the 21-year-old who was allegedly murdered for a R6 million insurance payout wants the culprits to remain in jail

Busiswa Nxumalo was supposedly killed by her employer and the gardener and tossed at a dumping site in Lenasia

Her uncle said those responsible for his niece's death should remain behind bars with the other animals

The family of murdered domestic worker Busiswa Nxumalo want the accused nurse, Sithembile Nxumalo and gardener, Simon Mogale, to stay in jail.

The family of the domestic worker who was killed for a R6 million insurance payout hoped to see the alleged killer remain behind bars.

Domestic worker allegedly killed by nurse

21-year-old Busiswa Nxumalo’s body was found discarded at a dumping site in Lenasia in 2022.

Her employer, nurse Sithembile Xulu, was arrested alongside gardener Simon Mogale for the murder. It's alleged that Xulu took out three policies for Nxumalo, totalling R6 million, of which she was the only beneficiary. The duo appeared before the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on 16 July 2024 to continue their bail hearing; however, it was postponed.

The deceased’s uncle, Njabulo Nxulmalo, told EWN that the family wanted the case to be finalised swiftly:

"I am happy seeing her inside jail and not getting bail. We won't be happy if she is released because she is better off staying with the other animals in prison."

The bail application would continue on 22 July 2024.

Mzansi stunned by insurance plot

Many South Africans were still surprised at the lengths some people would go to make quick money.

@McFumbata advised:

“Someone check if she didn’t include her lawyer in her life policies…Rosemary has taught us a lot.”

@Nocylove123

“I really wonder bayenzani lemal [what do they do with the money] ”

@TsipaA said:

“Satan's loyalists ”

@Proudly012 added:

“She turned the poor woman into a get-rich-quick scheme ”

@AmsFox_SA commented:

“What people do for money is unbelievable.”

