The 14-year-old girl who was brutally murdered and dumped in Diepsloot on 16 April 2024 has been laid to rest

Unathi Mdutyana’s body was found with a stab wound on the neck in an open veld in the Johannesburg township

Her aunt told mourners at the teenager’s funeral that the family would not avenge the young woman’s murder

14-year-old Unathi Mdutyana, who was found with a stab wound on her neck, was buried on 27 April 2024. Images: X/@womenforchange5 and Getty Images/Stock Images.

The 14-year-old Diepsloot girl who was murdered and her body dumped in the veld has been laid to rest.

Diepsloot teen laid to rest

Unathi Mdutyana was reportedly discovered with a stab wound on her neck in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on 16 April 2024.

Her mother, Kholeka Mdutyana, told Scrolla.Africa that she left her daughter at home that Monday evening; however, when she returned from work the following day, Mdutyana was gone.

Speaking at the funeral, Mdutyana’s aunt, Thulethu Mdutyana-Ndwimana, said the family could not avenge her niece; however, they would leave that to God.

According to SowetanLIVE, Mdutyana’s funeral was held at the Dieploot Youth Centre on 27 April 2024.

Netizens share their condolences

Citizens were shocked by the brutal murder of Mdutyana, which highlighted the ongoing scourge of violence in the township of Diepsloot.

@SepaloDavid said:

“When we talk, they say criminals are also human beings but honestly, this is uncalled for.”

@angel_Mashimbye added:

“Rest in peace princess ”

@JMukhavhuki asked:

“I'm so touched by this, what are we doing wrong? Rest well, Unathi. May the hand of Justice never fail you.”

@Bangtan_4Life17 shared:

“I live in Diepsloot, what we see here in Diepsloot yohh May God protect us.”

@PatrioticMedia1 commented:

“The government doesn't care. For them, it is just another day in South Africa. Deepest condolences to the family ”

