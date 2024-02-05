South Africans were shaken after a 15-year-old teenager stabbed and killed a 17-year-old in Limpopo

According to the South African Police Service, the incident took place at a tavern, and they are not sure what caused the fatal incident

South Africans were saddened that such a young life was wasted and another life was tragically cut short

South Africans were heartbroken that a young man killed another teenager in Limpopo. Images: Paul Bradbury and Liubomyr Vorona

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were left in disbelief after a 15-year-old stabbed a 17-year-old to death at a tavern in Limpopo. Police do not know what caused the incident, but South Africans were horrified by how such little children were involved in such a violent crime.

Teenager stabs and kills teenager in Limpopo

According to IOL, the gruesome death happened in Phahladira village in Limpopo on 4 February in the early hours of the morning. The teenager allegedly stabbed the victim with a sharp object in his upper body. The South African Police Service responded to calls from the tavern, and when they arrived, they found that the tavern owner had already taken the little boy to the local clinic. When he arrived at the clinic, he was certified dead. The police arrested the 15-year-old the same day, and he is expected to appear in court.

South Africans shaken by the murder

South Africans on Facebook were taken aback by how the teenager stabbed another teenager so brutally.

Hastings Banda said:

"I suspect a case of bullying until it reached this point. Parents should learn to check up on their kids for signs of bullying or of being a bully. It may help prevent either kid being dead or sent to jail."

Shazi Zibu Mkunene added:

"Yoh, only 15, and he already has blood on his hands."

Thabo Taleni commented

"They'll remand that trial for the next three years on purpose until he turns 18, and then sentence him as an adult for 20 plus years. What a waste of such a young life."

Bradley Froud said:

"Savagery at such a young age."

Lawrence Shabangu said:

"These people are not minors anymore. They must be locked up."

