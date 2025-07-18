A TikTok video from Engen Lusikisiki went viral across South Africa, showcasing petrol attendants celebrating their boss

South Africans were touched by a viral TikTok video from Engen Lusikisiki, which showed petrol attendants celebrating their boss, highlighting exceptional team spirit and positive workplace leadership.

A recent TikTok video captured the hearts of viewers across South Africa by depicting a group of petrol attendants celebrating their boss. Image: @engen.lusikisiki

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted on 17 July 2025 by the TikTok account @engen.lusikisiki has captured hearts across South Africa. The video, filmed at Engen Lusikisiki, shows a group of petrol attendants coming together to celebrate their boss, Mr Mark, in a touching show of appreciation and team spirit.

In the clip, the petrol attendants are seen surprising Mr Mark with gifts and heartfelt gratitude for his leadership. A table is set with food and drinks, creating a joyous, appreciative atmosphere that reflects the close bond between staff and management at the station. The video is captioned:

“The boss of the pit. 🙌 Meet the genius behind our garage, Mr Mark."

Respect and leadership shine at Engen Lusikisiki

What makes the video especially powerful is the visible respect and admiration the attendants have for their boss. It’s not every day that frontline staff go out of their way to publicly celebrate their employer, and this genuine moment of gratitude has struck a chord with viewers online.

Comments poured in applauding the team spirit and leadership displayed, with many users noting how rare and beautiful it is to see employees honouring their boss so warmly. Others expressed how such gestures reflect strong leadership and mutual respect in the workplace.

This viral video is more than just a feel-good moment; it’s a reminder of the importance of valuing those we work with. In industries like fuel retail, where long hours and demanding conditions are common, strong leadership and team unity can make a world of difference. Mr Mark’s leadership at Engen Lusikisiki clearly inspires loyalty, appreciation, and positivity.

The hearts of South Africans were captured by a TikTok video which featured Engen Lusikisiki petrol attendants celebrating their boss. @engen.lusikisiki

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

MaMthombeni wrote:

“This speaks volumes about your boss. 🫶🏽🙌🏼❤️”

Bash2024 said:

“Healthy work environment. Big candle for that. 🕯❤️”

MaRadebe commented:

“He is reaping his rewards. Siyambongela, best of all, thanks to the team that appreciates him as the leader that he is. It's often the negative stuff about leaders that is perpetuated.”

Sandiso Msizi wrote:

“Big up manene nani manenekazi. 🙏✊”

Iamwoman said:

“When you’re a great boss to your workers, they’ll show you.”

Keitu wrote:

“Officially becoming Xhosa.”

Asa Asa commented:

“Tell your boss we love him and appreciate him for creating job opportunities in Lusiki. ❤️”

Zodwakaculu said:

“That means he is a good man, that’s why you guys appreciate him. ❤️”

Mavigesta wrote:

“Boss of the year.”

Vee Mazikhali said:

“True Xhosa kings live in SA. I’m telling you, this is beautiful. ❤️”

Thulani Totyi said:

“This is heartwarming. 🥺"

Check out the TikTok video below

