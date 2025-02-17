Global site navigation

“Very Inspiring Story”: Petrol Attendant Becomes Accountant, Mzansi Congratulates
“Very Inspiring Story”: Petrol Attendant Becomes Accountant, Mzansi Congratulates

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 2 min read
  • South Africans were left feeling inspired after a young petrol attendant received qualifications to be an accountant
  • The man was raised by a single mom who worked as a hawker selling fruits and vegetables in Mpumalanga
  • Netizens applauded the man on his inspirational story and others wished him luck on his new journey

A gent went from being a petrol attendant to an accountant in a story that inspired people online.
A gent went from being a petrol attendant to an accountant in a story that inspired netizens. Images: Valentine Zoza/ LinkedIn, Fakude Cornelius Mfanyana/ Facebook
Source: UGC

A young man's tale of overcoming has inspired netizens after getting qualified as an accountant while working as a petrol attendant. The gent's story was shared online, detailing how his mother had to struggle to take care of the pair.

An inspiring come-up story

Facebook user Fakude Cornelius Mfanyana story was shared online detailing his love for accounting. He spoke about how he chose some commerce subjects in Grade 10 for his dream to become an accountant. He wasn't able to go to university after matric but was able to find a job as a petrol attendant.

Read the post below:

Snapshot of LinkedIn post

A tale for the accounting books

After completing his studies, Mfanyana graduated with an accounting degree from North-West University. Furthermore, he was able to land a job as an accounting lecturer.

The former petrol attendant has upgraded his life to new levels.
The former petrol attendant has upgraded his life to new heights. Images: Fakude Cornelius Mfanyana/ Facebook
Source: UGC

Netizens loved how impressive his achievement was. Read the comments below:

Dawn Harrison said:

"Congratulations young man. May you grow from strength to strength 🙏"

Sweet G mentioned:

"Your determination is going to help you climb mountains of phenomenal achievements 🙏🏾"

Phumeza Makanjana commented:

"Congrats Valentine! Nothing is impossible with God *continue to shine✨ my brother* 🙌🏾✨"

Sarah Corlett posted:

"This makes me so happy! I love these stories. All the best young man. May you continue to go from strength to strength!"

Diana Hery shared:

"One day my story will motivate others too 🙏😊"

Zephrus Molewa said:

"Congratulations. Very inspiring. All the best."

Daniel Okeke mentioned:

"So inspiring."

