"So Cute": Teacher Gets Hyped by Learners in Heartwarming Viral Video, SA gushes

A wholesome moment between an educator and her pupils went viral on social media leaving peeps in awe

The TikTok video warmed the hearts of many, and the clip gained massive traction on the platform

South Africans loved the interaction between the teacher and her learners as they raved over them in the comments

An educator and her learners left South Africans with warm and fuzzy feelings after showcasing their heartwarming interaction.

An educator was hyped up by her pupils in a wholesome TikTok video that left SA in awe. Image: @lesegoo_k

Teacher getting hyped by learners

In the video shared by the educator herself on TikTok under the social media handle @lesegoo_k the pupils can be seen and heard hyping up their teacher.

Excitedly they cheered her on by clapping and chanting their teacher’s name in a lively and energetic display of admiration. Their enthusiasm and energy are contagious, sparking a wave of positive reactions from viewers across South Africa.

The TikTok clip of the kids on the bus preparing to hit the road for their athletics day quickly went viral online gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the wholesome video below:

The teacher receives love from TikTok users

The online community was touched by the warm gesture from the pupils as they flooded the comments section raving over them.

Ntombi Kamankosi Zondo said:

"Beautiful teacher my okuhle is always happy."

Thabitha95 wrote:

"Okay this is nice."

Lady k expressed:

"You are the best teacher l wish you were my teacher too and you are beautiful."

Pink perfect gushed over the heartwarming moment saying:

"This is so cute."

Mandy Kgobe shared:

"I am so proud of how you protected your pupils."

Simphiwe Cebekhulu replied:

"Yoh, when we were still in Edleen primary school we were never taught by teachers like this."

