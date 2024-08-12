A Mzansi teacher amazed SA with her gentle approach to handling classroom chaos like a pro

The sweet lady remained a green flag, and she ensured that her classroom operated smoothly for herself and her learners

Social media users praised the lovely teacher for her evident passion for teaching

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A passionate South African teacher went viral after using a gentle approach to handle classroom chaos. The sweet lady created a safe space for her learners, ensuring a smooth learning environment for all.

Mzansi was amazed by a passionate teacher handling a chaotic class like a pro. Image: @amanda_mncube

Source: TikTok

She started by handling a chaotic classroom without raising her voice, and she did not threaten to bring back corporal punishment so that the young ones would get their act together.

Sweet teacher goes viral for gentle classroom approach

A South African teacher amazed Mzansi with her gentle teaching approach. She reminded most of the lovely teacher who adopted Matilda in the movie of the same name, Ms Honey.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The passionate teacher quieted down a chaotic classroom without threatening to bring back corporal punishment or raising her voice at the learners. Instead, the 21st-century teacher threatened to give out homework to any noisemakers, and the class went silent.

She carried on filming her typical day in class, and a heartwarming moment of her apologising to one of her students after wrongfully accusing her of noisemaking in class touched Mzansi. Her green flags were floating all over the screen as Mzansi watched her clip.

She shared the clip with the caption:

“I think they experience a severe reaction when asked to sit on the chair hence my desk is always surrounded."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praise teacher resembling Ms Honey on Matilda

The gentle teacher touched many hearts with her gentle teaching approach and opened a safe portal for others to comment on her style of teaching in the comments:

@Lulie630 was amazed by the healthy environment:

"You apologize??? wow that's amazing."

@Yo’ praised the sweet teacher:

"Teaching needs this kind of patience. you’re such a natural."

@siyabongantombel5 shared:

"Asking for permission to eat at your class, yey in our times you would surprisingly smell and see the teacher chewing."

Students celebrate outstanding teacher

Briefly News also reported that a group of students came together to surprise their favourite teacher on his special day. The class saved up for decorations, cakes and snacks. The appreciative also prepared lengthy speeches to show their love and gratitude.

Netizens were melted by the sweet moment and left cute messages in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News