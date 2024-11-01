A kind-hearted teacher shared a video taken on his visit to the homes of his pupils to drop off food parcels

The educator posted the video that got many people emotional on his TikTok account, reaching 38K views

Social media users were touched that he extended the help and wanted to help them further and vowed to assist

A young primary school teacher who loves young kids got many social media users emotional after seeking help for two families of his pupils on TikTok.

The young gent shared the clip under his user handle @mashmyenhlowo after he came from dropping off food parcels at their homes.

The video starts with the warm-hearted teacher showing the first shack he went to. It has no bed or mattress, wardrobe, or cupboards. The second shack has a bed with rusty zinks that have holes. The TikTok user asked his followers to help him in his quest to build his pupils' homes.

After watching the clip, almost 200 social media users took to the comment section to praise the young man for showing interest in helping the young kids. Many were willing to join him on his quest to build the school kids' homes, and some offered to donate other things.

User @Hug.Bunny said:

"How old are they so I can pick some clothes from my little sisters."

User @Thabang Makwela commented:

"A hand is needed. I will contact you and donate a few things. Together we can make a difference😔."

User @kkk_printing_company added:

"Please, teacher Mashimbye. How can I help? I'm a small struggling company, but I'll gladly help."

User @Tracy said:

"I wish to see ur parents🥺🥺🙏🙏they raised a hero."

User @Betty Nyathi shared:

"Please, sir, share with us their age so that I can donate I'm at Namakgale."

User @Mosa asked:

"Can't we contribute something to this initiative? Even if we can pop out R20 each, it will make a huge difference."

