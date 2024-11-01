“We Need More People Like You”: High School Learner Buys Struggling Friend School Shoes, SA Touched
- A kind-hearted boy left many social media users touched after extending a helping hand to a learner in need
- The young man shared a video getting the gift up to handing it to his friend on his TikTok account
- His humility moved Mzansi peeps, who took to the comment section to shower him with compliments
A thoughtful young learner had the online community praising his parents for how they raised him after he took his money and bought school shoes for his friend.
He shared the video on his TikTok account under the user handle @mfundodanisa8 and received over 500K views.
The boy captures the kind gesture
The video shows the young man picking shoes for his friend at a Pep store. He proceeds to the till to pay before seeing her and giving her the gift, which she tries on to make sure it fits.
Watch the moving video below:
Mzansi show the young boy love
Over 2.4K social media users commented on the learner's video, saying nothing but good things to him. Many praised the boy's parents for raising a humble child, while others expressed interest in helping out more.
User @dumisaninkosi905 shared:
"Please, let us know how we can help. I also want to buy a pair of shoes."
User @Cc Khanyi noted:
"Whoever is raising this young man cheers for you're good.🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."
User @Theolona Ndlovu commented:
"Salute, you boy. Where are u located i would love to help her too."
User @Vusi added:
"Please identify another 1 in need of shoes; I will buy them, Bhuti 👏🏼."
User @@Mr S.Gumede said:
"God bless you, young man. We need more people like you. Keep it up. In future, protect the dignity of the person you are helping with good heart by not showing the face. Nkulunkulu akwandisele 🥰🥰🥰."
User @tebzalicious added:
"Who is chopping onions with me? 🥺 You have a good heart, and it shows that in future, your wife and kids will be lucky to have a dad like you 🥰stay blessed, neh."
School teacher buys needy learners school shoes
In another Briefly News article, a primary school teacher left Mzansi peeps touched after buying school shoes for needy learners.
The teacher shared that she believes all the kids should be equal in a classroom, which moved the online community.
