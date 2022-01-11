A sweet woman helped a mother in need to buy her son school shoes as the new school year creeps up

Zina Kaba Manentsa publicly thanked Janie Loots on the Facebook group #ImStaying for her generosity

Janie expressed her gratitude, and let Zina know that it is because of God that she was able to help her

Another stepped forward and thanked Janie for helping her, while others showered her with blessings and praise

School shoes are not a given for every child in South Africa. One desperate mother was gifted school shoes for her child and her heart burst with gratitude.

Zina Kaba Manentsa got gifted with school shoes for her son and was overcome with emotions. Image: Facebook / Zina Kaba Manentsa

Zina Kaba Manentsa took to the heartwarming Facebook group #ImStaying to share the sweet story. The grateful momma publicly thanked Janie Loots – Smit for her kindness.

Her child now has school shoes and even a cool bottle to go with it. Ugh, stories like these are total heart smelters!

“Thank you a million times to Janie Loots-Smit for my son's school shoes and they also came with school bottle nogal, I'm so happy and #imstaying.

“God bless you and your family with lots of love from my family.”

Janie responds to Zina’s post of gratitude

Janie Loots – Smit said:

“You shouldn't have

“Through God's grace I was in a position to help you and by helping you I received His blessings.

“I'm so happy you received the gift. The blue bottle is a gift to you Zina Kaba Manentsa for being a great mommy. ❤️”

Another steps forward to thank the kind woman for her selflessness

It looks like Janie has an extremely warm heart as another took to the comment section to thank her for helping them too!

Xolis'ooMaduna Kay Kay Manentsa said:

“I also wanna say thank you to #Janie_Loots_Smit for helping us out we didn't know what to do but God send us his Angel may God continue blessing you and your family with lots of things that you wish for in life❤️”

SA reacts to the sweet story that’s restored their faith in humanity

Seeing the heartwarming post, many flocked to the comment section to express their feels. We all need to take a lesson from Janie and be more giving when and wherever we can.

Hester Smit said:

“May God bless you Janie. To give is such a blessing and helps another.”

Anita van Rensburg said:

“Thank you, thank you, thank you! ❤❤❤”

Cathrine Henriette Nysschens said:

“Wonderful news!!! ♥️♥️♥️”

