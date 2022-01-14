A Mzansi woman took a moment to share her appreciation and love for the man she is in a relationship with

In the sweet Twitter post Rorisang Gomolemo Thage publicly thanked her partner for choosing her

The adorable tweet also includes a photo of the happy couple and peeps shared in their joy by commenting on the post

Love is in the air for a young woman has taken to social media to profess her love and thank her boo for choosing her to be his partner.

Rorisang Gomolemo Thage took to Twitter to show her appreciation for her partner. Image: @Rorisang_Thage / Twitter

Rorisang Gomolemo Thage (@Rorisang_Thage) posted the sweet message accompanied by a beautiful photo of her and her boyfriend on Twitter.

She captioned the post:

“To the man who has chosen to love me and fully embrace everything about me, thank you for choosing me.”

She also shared that her man treats like an egg. Rorisang's followers wasted no time to share their cute and funny comments on the tweet:

@Nkosikh98754094 said:

“Wow! That smile, I can see you mean it, hopefully he sees that. All the best guys!”

@Tman_Touch wrote:

“Tell him to keep it up. One mistake, we sweeping you off your feet... Kana we watching you akere we want you le Rona.”

@lisanyulo1 commented:

“No mtase doesn't love you, he used your face cloth remember.”

@LesibaVan said:

“Grab him like a goalkeeper catching the ball, beautiful pic.”

@Alyn_Machethe

“Anisebahle (you both look good).”

@Zanatony27 replied:

“He is a good guy and you guys make a lovely couple.”

