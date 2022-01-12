Pauline Moeketsi found her true love in spite of a nationwide lockdown proving again that true love can conquer anything

The couple began their relationship on a virtual date over zoom eventually leading to an in-person meeting when restrictions lessened

It wasn't long before they both knew that they had found the one and just a year and a half later the couple have decided to get married

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Not even a global pandemic could prevent true love as Pauline Moeketsi, a 31-year-old South African woman, plans her wedding with the man of her dreams.

Moeketsi first met Siyabonga Tembe on a dating app and soon enough they had their first date on a Zoom call. The occasion was spiced up with an online escape room and a couple's quest. To the delight of the couple, lockdown restrictions eased and they were able to meet in person.

This couple who met online and had their first date on Zoom are planning their wedding. Image: @PMoeketsi91

Source: Twitter

It took just two months for both Moeketsi and Tembe to become an official duo and roughly 18 months later they were certain that they wanted to live out their days at each other's side.

Romance is a term that Tembe is quite familiar with as a report by News24 highlights the adorable manner in which he asked Moeketsi for her hand in marriage.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Sitting down in a private cinema decorated with flowers and red carpet as they watch Moeketsi's favourite movie progressed into a proposal video that played on the screen in the foyer.

Social media users are living for their love story

@Ntloo_Lebitsa said:

"I don't know you personally but the way I'm so happy for you. Please don't think I'm stalking you, I just love you. Congratulations once again."

@LionessRage shared:

"You are beautiful! Congratulations. Your joy is contagious, I smiled so hard watching this video."

@Matsied wrote:

"What an epic start to the new year, congrats!! This is so beautiful."

Couple shares engagement pics and peeps are wowed, Mzansi thinks the bride to be looks like Dineo Moeketsi

Briefly News previously reported on the couple when @SS_Tembe took to his social media to announce the great news of his engagement to his girlfriend. He made the announcement on Twitter and captioned the post:

“The Best Day of My Life. She said Yes.”

Mzansi peeps have poured in their congratulations for the young couple on the post and others commented on how the bride to be looks like SA celebrity Dineo Moeketsi. Peeps cannot figure out how the resemblance is so uncanny.

Source: Briefly News