A social media user shared his excitement online after his girlfriend said yes when he popped the big question

The young man proudly shared the moment on his Twitter profile in a cute post with pictures of the special moment

The man said it was the best day of his life and online peeps were overjoyed for him and said his fiancé looks like Dineo Moeketsi

A young man @SS_Tembe took to his social media to announce the great news of his engagement to his girlfriend.

A young man took to his social media to announce his engagement. Image: @SS_Tembe / Twitter

Source: Twitter

He made the announcement on Twitter and captioned the post:

“The Best Day of My Life. She said Yes.”

Mzansi peeps have poured in their congratulations for the young couple on the post and others commented on how the bride to be looks like SA celebrity, Dineo Moeketsi:

@fulungwana said:

“There is no you can convince me she no Dineo Moeketsi sister.”

@Manyisa73282530 wrote:

“That's Dineo Moeketsi bro, and she's married already. You engaged someone's wife?”

@Boikgabiso commented:

“Sir, first of all...how old are you? Such a cutie. Also, baby girl looks like Dineo Moeketsi. So adorable. Congratulations guys. Wish y'all nothing but the best!”

@I_am_Bucie reacted:

“Molly you’re so kind love to see it.”

@AndileIsKing said:

“Ah! Y’all are gonna make beautiful babies.”

@S11E11B11A replied:

“Gosh. Why are you both so good looking! Loudly crying face I can already see your children congratulations Siya.”

@inkazanaithi reacted:

“Congratulations. I think you are the guy who bought me Sihle Bolani's book many moons ago in CPT.”

Source: Briefly News