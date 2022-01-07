A bride has taken to social media to share that after careful consideration, she would not be inviting people over 70 to her wedding

She posted this on her Reddit profile and said that because of her and the groom’s grandparents’ health issues, they would prefer they not attend

The woman said she didn’t want old people ruining her day and a few Reddit users responded to the post and shared their take on the matter

A young couple announced that they will not be welcoming guests over the age of 70 to their wedding.

A woman took to her social media to share that she doesn't plan on inviting people over the age of 70 to her wedding. Image: Stock Image/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The bride-to-be posted the news on her Reddit profile.

The post indicates that the couple has big families and didn’t want their elderly family members to ruin their special day.

"Our grandparents are all in their 80s, and his grandma has Alzheimer's - she forgets who people are, doesn't know where she is a lot of the time, and sometimes she just randomly starts crying or yelling, and it's really depressing. Both my grandparents also have some health issues and demand a lot of care and attention,” she said.

She goes on to say that she doesn’t want this to ruin her and hubby’s big day.

“I don't want his grandma shouting or making noise during the ceremony or my grandpa needing help and being a big distraction, and I feel like people are going to be paying a lot of attention to them instead of the wedding and the wedding couple.

“My fiancé and I decided that we don't want anyone over 70 at the wedding and are making a blanket rule so it's fair to everyone. I think they would be bored and more comfortable at home anyway, and it's an opportunity for their caregivers to come out and relax and have fun without worrying about caregiving responsibilities for the evening. My fiancé is on board but the rest of my family is upset,” the woman wrote.

A few users responded to the Reddit post:

angelcat00 said:

"That explains the line about giving their caregivers a chance to come out and enjoy themselves. I was wondering why the nursing staff would be invited to the wedding if the grandparents weren't there and how the grandparents staying home would give their caregivers a night off. It makes more sense as an awkward parenting analogy."

crazy_flower_lady replied:

“I can kinda see where she’s coming from, my granddad was bedridden for his last few years. When he wasn’t asleep, he was yelling, upset, thrashing, cursing out his children, who he didn’t recognise, and trying to make the at-home nurse leave. It was horrible to see, and for his last few months he was in a vegetative state. It was a relief to everyone when he passed, even though it was still sad. I can understand not wanting that at a wedding, but I also couldn’t imagine not having a grandparent who was mentally and physically capable of attending a wedding.”

PunkSpaceAutist commented:

“I understand why a wedding wouldn’t be the best place for the grandma who can get confused and start yelling and crying because of Alzheimer’s, but a blanket ban of people over 70? My dad’s in his 70s and still working as a psychologist and everything. He could probably still win Jeopardy.”

