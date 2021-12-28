A bride's family who did not like the house of their child's lover opted to help them with another house

The groom and his family who felt their ego was bruised refused the offer and the wedding was immediately called off

Nigerians who reacted to the development found the whole story hilarious as some said it is an example of why men must work hard

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young Nigerian lady with the Facebook name Maryam Shetty has gone online to narrate how a wedding was called off.

Before sharing the story, the lady wrote that classism is rife in the northern part of the country and it is carried out by parents.

The wedding was abruptly called off after the groom stood his ground. Photo source: brides.com

Source: UGC

Our daughter cannot stay here

She revealed that before the wedding was cancelled, the bride’s parents felt that the groom’s house does not befit their child’s status.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to Maryam, the parents said that they would not want their daughter to go and suffer in such an environment.

Groom and family refused new house

To remedy the situation, the bride’s family offered to give them a new house; an offer the groom emphatically refused.

Maryam said that the said man is not poor as he is a very educated person with a good job.

Read the post below

As of the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of reactions after it was reshared by @instablog9ja.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

fashiondoctor19 said:

"OMO in this Life, just make money so you wouldn't be downgraded. Orichirichi."

foodie_that_cooks said:

"I believe her o. Arewa people don’t play! But some of y’all think Owerri/igbo girls have the highest bride price and marriage requirements. Una never see chunchin."

beighdiva50 said:

"Wahala reach every sector for Nigeria."

officialpeaceessien94 said:

"I'm speechless... The guy dodged a bullet jare."

symplychi_oma said:

"And those wealth are stolen government money."

"I am still healing": Man has SA in their feelings after asking how they deal with break ups

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that one man has Mzansi in its feelings after asking tweeps to share exactly how they deal with a breakup.

It seems the poor guy recently experienced heartbreak and needed some words of advice and comfort from social media users.

Heading online, Twitter user @Nale34843837 shared this heartfelt tweet:

"How do you guy's deal with breakups? My heart is pumping extremely fast, I'm dying"

Source: Briefly News