A young lady stirred massive reactions from Nigerians on social media after revealing that she was robbed overnight

Before the robbers left, they dropped a note showing how sorry they are for causing her pain with the theft

Nigerians who reacted to her story asked her to keep the note, that the perpetrator must be somebody close to her

A young lady with the social media handle @sisi-Icream has gone online to announce how the 'unbelievable' happened to her overnight.

While she was sleeping, robbers came to her house and packed many things. She said while all that was going on, her dog never even barked.

The lady's dog did not bark while the theft was going on. Photo source: @sisi_lcream

They 'apologised'

Before the robbers left, they surprisingly dropped an apology note for her. The short note read:

“Am so sorry. More progress.”

In a post reshared by @instablog9ja, resha@sisi_lcream said that her phone was not taken because she used it late into the night and kept it under her pillow before sleeping.

See her post below (swipe):

As of the time of writing this report, her story has gathered over 600 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Mixed reactions

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

_sammy.richie said:

"You sure say no be your ex boyfriend come rob you."

dolly_pee_zhu said:

"The more progress simply means, go work for more we are still coming back, this isn’t funny though!!"

_glasses.republic_ said:

"Na person wey sabi u. Just keep the note somewhere."

mynameisoluchy said:

"Nah your neighbor do am."

randykay562 said:

"No be robbers be that nah person wey know you well watch your side okay."

biggt_01 said:

"Beware of social media stunts."

osikaniama said:

"It's someone who knows her and used sleeping charm on her. God come through for you."

preshhhxo said:

"The audacity they had, they even wrote more progress my goodness."

