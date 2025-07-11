Londie London plans to file a defamation and assault lawsuit against Minnie Ntuli following their altercation on The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 reunion

Unreleased footage showed Minnie pushing Londie's forehead and making a vulgar remark, sparking massive backlash on social media

Fans are calling for Minnie to be cancelled, labelling her behaviour as violent, disrespectful, and unfit for the media industry

Reality television star Londie London has announced that she intends to file a defamation and assault lawsuit against her co-star, Minnie Ntuli, for her behavior during the filming of the just-ended The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5.

Londie London has revealed that she wants to take legal action against Minnie Ntuli.

Minnie Ntuli has been trending on social media as fans call for her to be cancelled after unreleased footage of her and Londie London's chat was released during the Season 5 reunion Part 2 aired on Friday, 11 July 2025.

Speaking after the clip was shown, Londie London said she wanted nothing to do with Minnie Ntuli, despite her apology, which was read by Angel Ndlela during the reunion. The Izandla singer said she was going to take legal action against Minnie. She said:

"I want nothing to do with Minnie. I'm going to open a case of assault. I'm serving her, even for defamation of character. If she were here, I would have served her already. She deserves it. She's evil. She deserves to spend two weeks in jail."

What happened between Londie London and Minnie Ntuli?

Londie and Minnie were at each other's throats since Londie's first appearance on RHOD Season 5. The Gagasi FM presenter confirmed that there was no backstory for her beef with Londie, hence their fallout started when Londie commented about Minnie's dress when they first met.

Minnie has been coming after Londie London since then, even sparking a buzz on social media when she seemingly suggested that Londie was a prostitute when she said:

"I work on my feet, you work on your back."

Londie London has announced that she is taking legal action against Minnie Ntuli.

Fans react to Minnie Ntuli's behavior

Social media users have been fuming with anger after the unreleased footage from Minnie Ntuli and Londie London's altercation went viral. Fans have called for Minnie to own up to her behaviour, but she has reportedly deleted her social media pages.

@owaamidlamini said:

"Minnie must never be seen in the media industry ever again. I don’t ever want to see her. I’m so mad haibo."

@SilumaKhanya commented:

"Minnie pushed Londi’s forehead twice with her finger? Londi you are a woman of class for not reciprocating childish behaviour #RHODurbanS5"

@Jabu_Macdonald added:

"#RHODurban I usually support villains, but Minnie is where I draw the line. 👍🏽 She’s a vile human being who never deserved airtime on TV. #RHODurbanS5."

@Tshwanelo___ wrote:

"Minnie is such a horrible humanbeing, an animal that has to be locked in a cage far from people !! OMG I am fuming on behalf of Londie 😡🥺#RHODurbanS5 #RHODurban"

Minnie Ntuli assaults Londie London in unseen footage

Season 5 saw the return of singer and businesswoman Londie London and a new face getting introduced, radio presenter Minnie Ntuli. The ladies never saw eye to eye and would often clash.

