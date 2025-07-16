A social media user has revealed Minnie Ntuli's alleged salary at Gagasi FM

The controversial TV star is topping the trends over her drama with Londie London, and netizens are glued to their phones for the latest tea

Meanwhile, Londie demanded a public apology from Ntuli for humiliating her, threatening to sue if she misses her deadline

A social media user claims Minnie Ntuli won't afford to pay Londie London. Images: Twitter/ mbalis_bakery, Instagram/ londie_london_official, Twitter/ TvblogbyMLU

Minnie Ntuli has been hogging the headlines since her drama with Londie London erupted, and people have been digging up everything about her, even her alleged salary.

How much does Minnie Ntuli earn at Gagasi FM?

The time is ticking for Minnie Ntuli after Londie London threatened to press charges against her if she doesn't apologise.

The reality TV stars have been involved in an ongoing squabble that went from the cameras and erupted on social media, and it is only getting messier.

After Londie threatened to sue her Real Housewives of Durban co-star, it's evident that nobody is willing to side with her; instead, Minnie has become the villain right in front of everyone's eyes and is being attacked from all angles.

Minnie Ntuli allegedly earns R6,000.00 at Gagasi FM. Image: officialtwinny

Social media user sup3rsun shared a Twitter (X) post taunting Minnie and revealed her alleged salary at Gagasi FM, an amount of R6,000.00:

"Mind you, Minnie the Pooh earns 6k at GagasiFM. It is in her best interests to post that video."

This comes after former Gagasi presenter, Penny Ntuli, put the station on blast for the measly salary they were offering her, and later quit.

Previously, Briefly News released a statement from the radio station after Minnie's viral altercation with Londie.

Here's what Mzansi said about Minnie Ntuli's alleged salary

Social media is buzzing, and peeps can't believe that Minnie has been causing all this drama when she allegedly can't afford to deal with it:

ZinhlosozethuK asked:

"This is the payslip she was wilding about? No ways."

__Nicky___ was shocked:

"That’s the payslip she was tryna go band for band with Londie??!"

Nomfundo__M was worried:

"How is she going to afford the money they’re going to sue her for?"

Social Media users weighed in on Minnie Ntuli’s drama with Londie London. Images: Twitter/ nozipho_mashaba, Instagram/ londie_london_official

Twankieeee wrote:

"All that dancing on their socials for 6k?"

dinalediim said:

"I'd also be an angry babe, man."

ausikwanzz added:

"Ego has won over Minnie because now she needs to get a lawyer (which is expensive). She’ll need to make court appearances, she won’t get back to the station because people are mad, and no brand will want to be associated with her."

