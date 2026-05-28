Former Diepe Waters actress Mel Viljjoen reportedly returned to South Africa this week

The TV star, who was recently released from a US prison, was arrested for shoplifting with her husband

On Thursday, 28 May 2026, South Africans on social media commented on Mel's return to Mzansi

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Popular Podcaster Mel Viljoen has returned to South Africa

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Melany "Mel" Viljoen surprised her followers this week when it was reported that she returned to Mzansi without her husband, Peet Viljoen.

The actress previously made headlines when she opened up about her release from prison.

Mrs Viljoen also revealed this week that she's been keeping in contact with Peet Viljoen, who remains locked up in prison.

Netwerk24 reported on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, that Mrs Viljoen returned to South Africa on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, without an announcement.

According to the publication, Mel Viljoen arrived quietly in South Africa on Tuesday morning, 26 May 2026. Viljoen confirmed to Netwerk24 on Wednesday night, 27 May 2026, that she kept her return from America deliberately private.

The reality TV star also made headlines in April 2024 when Phil Mphela announced on his X account that she'd scored a role in Diepe Waters.

Social media users react to Mel's return to SA

Chantellerox872019 said:

"Everyone makes mistakes. I still like Mel very much❤️ ❤️."

Hbotha47 reacted:

"Honey... My best wishes accompany you -🙏🏻❤️."

Johan.9275 responded:

"No really, we shouldn't hate too much, I see it's hard to forgive, everyone has sins and we will also want to be forgiven one day, it's just that no one knows about our sins, she's really just human, she's not unique, we can't them like that Even death in judgement please there is someone greater than us who still love them they did wrong but I find it just too hard to hate and reject them maybe they will learn to watch don't do what I do there There are many souls out there who do the same and worse sorry I speak for myself I can't throw that first stone good luck to you Mel and Peet it's never too late to start over baia has already you can too ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️ ❤️."

Poppy._.k___ replied:

"I am just wondering, is she free now? They stole food in the USA after all. What happened to the f/d case? How did Piet stay alone 😂 then now?"

Little_friends_pet_sitter wrote:

"The worst person can change to the best. Watch out, a good person can also fall and do wrong things. Let's not judge; they will pay for their mistakes."

Heartkeu said:

"Lock Mel up."

Johnnieolivier commented:

"The grass was not greener then😂 😂 😂 ."

Steve_nuance replied:

"Mel and Peet owe South Africans a massive apology for the horrible racism they have spouted in The US about SA. They also owe money to their victims!"

Riaan_v.d.m said:

"Shame. Feel sorry for her."

Antoinetteespach responded:

"I hope you all feel satisfied with your loose tongues, you have probably never put a foot wrong, or had wandering thoughts? Did you ever think she might be innocent?"

Scorp.io5510 commented:

"Throw her out. ASAP! They went to make SA so bad with trompie. Those asylum seekers should not put their feet in SA again."

Leon_dorfling replied:

"Not really quiet-quiet when she comments everywhere on Instagram about how she is back?"

Steenkamp3379 said

"Why is she back? Is South Africa now good enough for her? Maybe they must try Russia next time, I heard the prison food is much better there."

Melinda.kennedy53 asked:

"And she left Peet alone there?"

Popular Podcaster Mel Viljoen has returned to South Africa

Source: Instagram

Peet Viljoen speaks about Mel Viljoen's release from prison

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that celebrity lawyer and podcaster Peet Viljoen recently discussed his wife, Mel Viljoen's release from the Aurora Detention Center on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

The pair made headlines in March 2026, when they were arrested for shoplifting from a store in America.

South Africans on social media were stunned by Mel's release from prison and commented on her relationship with Peet.

Source: Briefly News