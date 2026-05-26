Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thato Immaculate discusses her decision not to audition for Top Billing

The media personality reacted to her fans on social media who enquired about her career

The former Big Brother Mzansi star also recently celebrated her 33rd birthday after her recent divorce

'Big Brother Mzansi's Thato Immaculate reveals why she won't audition for 'Top Billing'

Source: Instagram

TV and radio personality Thato "Immaculate" Mokoena recently shared on her social media why she will not be auditioning to be a presenter on Top Billing.

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star recently caused a buzz online when she shared deleted videos and photos of her estranged husband, Gash1 Mthombeni, on Instagram.

Mokoena, who recently starred on Generations: The Legacy, previously impressed her fans when she starred on Mzansi Magic's Magaeng.

The former reality TV star shared on her Instagram stories on Monday, 25 May 2026, why she won't audition for Top Billing.

When a fan asked her on social media why she doesn't audition for Top Billing, Thato said the Top Billing topic was very sensitive for her and added:

"Honestly, because I'm 33 girl. I can't afford to quit my accounting career again. I did it at 27, and at 30 I was back. I'm quite comfortable and stable. I've been blessed to be a TV presenter, and I know it's demanding, which will jeopardise my pivot in corporate. It breaks my heart because that's why I did TV presenting school, to be a Top Billing presenter. I'm a mom, and I have a bond. I need stability."

The former Metro FM radio personality also revealed on her social media account over the weekend that it was her birthday.

South Africans wish Thato a happy birthday

Actress Lerato_Mvelase said:

"😍Happy birthday 🎂🎉."

Siphesihleroseous_ responded:

"Happy birthday, gorgeous 😍❤️."

Twytwy_bw replied:

"Happy birthday to you, Thato. You share a birthday with my husband and former supervisor. May the three of you have a wonderful birthday. More blessings, my lovely people."

Thati_22 responded:

"Happy birthday, beautiful 😍😍😍."

Ellah_cha commented:

"I would like to propose a toast to the most beautiful girl in the world, Thato. ❤️ Happy birthday! This is the day that the Lord has made, and today we celebrate you. You are one of the most incredible women I know. Keep shining and never allow your light to be dimmed. May life continue to meet you with the same love and warmth you so effortlessly give to others. ✨"

Mrsizwe_sir wrote:

"Happy birthday, Sis! 🔥💥🎉"

Khayelihle_sibanyoni replied:

"Happiest birthday, my favourite. Mad love ❤️."

Siyakha_khitha replied:

"Happy birthday, beautiful 😍."

Justhajie said:

"Happy birthday, superstar 💕."

Bhekilukhele_ replied:

"Happy birthday, queen ♥️🫂🍾🎂."

Vikie271208 responded:

"Happy birthday, Thato, more life and more blessings😍."

Itss_violett_ wrote:

"Happy birthday, ma!❤️."

keneilwe_Tlholoe said:

"Happy birthday, Ausi Thato. I wish you many more years. Enjoy your special day, and enjoy your wonderful birthday, 🎉🎊🎈🎁🎂🥂🍾@callherthato."

Didi_mavu wrote:

"Happy birthday to beautiful. We share the same birthday 🎂🎉❤️. Happy birthday to us."😍

'Big Brother Mzansi's Thato Immaculate reveals why she won't audition for 'Top Billing'

Source: Instagram

BBMzansi contestant Thato Immaculate trends after nailing her role on Magaeng Immaculate's fans congratulate her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Thato 'Immaculate' Mokoena stunned her fans following her debut on Magaeng, a series on Mzansi Magic.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant gained a fan base after her stint on the popular reality game show.

She has thanked her supporters, the Immaculates, for holding her down well after she left the competition.

Source: Briefly News