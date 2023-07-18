Thato 'Immaculate' Mokoena stunned her fans following her debut on Magaeng, a series on Mzansi Magic

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant gained a fan base after her stint on the popular reality game show

She has thanked her supporters, the Immaculates, for holding her down well after she left the competition

Mzansi just cannot seem to get enough of Big Brother contestant Thato Immaculate Mokoena-Mthombeni.

BBMzansi's Thato Immaculate said she is overwhelmed by the love she still receives from her fans. Image: @callherthato

Thato Immaculate shoots up the trends list after the first episode of Magaeng

Mzansi wants more of Thato Immaculate following the premier of Magaeng on Mzansi Magic.

After the series premiered, she got given her flowers by some of the viewers.

Promoting the series, Thato took to her social media to encourage fans to tune in.

Thato was overwhelmed by the love and support following the premiere, expressed gratitude to her day 1's

Speaking to Briefly News, Thato said it is heartwarming to receive so much love and support.

"Immaculates have held me down and amplified my work and projects in ways that I could not be able to describe, it’s so heartwarming to see that there are still a huge number of people that are still here because after a season of Big Brother people move on and support the new set of housemates. I’m grateful to everyone who has ever supported me and grateful to the ones that are still here."

Shooting Magaeng took Thato back to her theatre days, where it all began

The TikTok dancer remembered her days of acting in theatre. She also noted how the cast worked well together.

"Shooting the show was like being back in the theatre again, excited about performing, learning new skills every day, and just having fun, the cast is a combination of industry veterans and newcomers, it was truly remarkable, and I’m grateful to Burnt Onion for the opportunity."

Magaeng is just the beginning for Thato as she revealed her plans of portraying more diverse roles

"Immaculates can expect more acting gigs, I’ve committed to exploring as many different characters as possible to show my range as a thespian. Outside of acting definitely more music, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them for being the best gift a girl could have."

Netizens show Thato love on Twitter

"Another bag Thato. They used to mock her and call her content creator they said her brand was man coz she married a fellow housemate. But look at God eh Wonder Woman in succeeding as a career woman and wife."

"I knew a day like this would come. It's such a fulfilling thing ..seeing Thato living her dream. She's worked hard for all of these opportunities. And she deserves it."

"Congratulations once again mama @callherthato, it's good to see you back on our screens doing what you love, as Immaculates we're extremely proud of you my love, to many more!!"

Thato was ready to take over the industry by storm from day 1

Briefly News previously reported that Thato Immaculate told Dstv that the entertainment industry should await her grand entrance.

Before that, she became a TikTok sensation with her skits.

“I am ready, prepared, willing and able to be a choreographer and actress. I love the arts and I will continue filming skits for TikTok.”

