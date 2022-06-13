Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 gave Mzansi some of the best relationships, from Mpho and Themba to fan fav Thatho and Gash1

Thatho and Gash1 have been serving couple goals on the timeline with their loved-up pictures from baecations

The former reality television stars set social media on fire when posts of their alleged engagements made it to the streets

It seems Big Brother Mzansi's former housemates Thatho and Gash1 have taken their relationship to the next level.

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' housemates Thatho and Gash1 reportedly got engaged, and fans are ecstatic. Image: @Boity_Nia

Source: Twitter

The stars who have been dubbed the national couple stole the hearts of the reality television show's viewers when they fell in love on the show.

According to ZAlebs, Gash1, real name Gershwin Mthombeni recently went down on one knee to ask his bae Thatho Mokwoena to be his wife. Per the publication, the sweet incident was captured during a live video and, Thatho said "Yes".

Following the news, social media has been on fire with responses from Thash1 shippers who are already looking for outfits to rock to their fav's wedding.

@Boity_Nia commented:

"Gash1 proposed Thato and she said yes❤ it looks like we have a wedding coming soon. kere di clickbait"

@joey_mokone wrote:

"In all seasons of me watching BB, i have never seen loved Ship like Thash1 is loved even more after the show ❤ @officialgash1 and @Callherthato you are indeed loved . Thash1 Aunties God must bless your pocket #ThisIsThash1."

@dithlano added:

"We are invited to a wedding #thisisthash1."

