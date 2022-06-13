The Real Housewives of Cape Town have been announced and Mzansi TV lovers took to the timeline to share their reactions to the extravagant bunch of ladies

The elegant and wealthy entrepreneurs and business women's names and pictures trended on social media when DStv made the announcement

The highly anticipated reality show will make its debut on Mzansi Magic on 10 Juy and South Africans said they can't wait for all the drama

The Real Housewives of Cape Town cast members have been announced. The hashtag #RHOCT trended when DStv made the announcement on social media.

‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’ will premiere on Mzansi Magic on 10 July. Image: @DStv

Source: Twitter

Beverly Steyn, Rushda Moosajee, aka RushTush, Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo, Thato Montse, Camilla McDowell, Kutazwa 'Rooksy' Gqirana and Lulwando 'Lue' Tukwayo are all part of the highly-anticipated show.

IOL reports that the new reality show will premiere on Mzansi Magic on 10 July. News24 reported that the #RHOCT marks the 17th international version of the franchise and the 4th to be adapted in Africa.

Social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the wealthy cast members after DStv made the announcement on Monday, 13 June.

@Macklamore___ wrote:

"It’s crazy how these real housewives shows have women that aren’t really housewives."

@thandoau said:

"We’ve really become spoilt for choice with the Real Housewives franchise. I hope the Cape Town wives will give us good television."

@thatolesego06 commented:

"I’m glad its people we don’t know so… I think it might just be entertaining."

@roxxy_amanda said:

"Here they look like proper rich housewives."

@MakeletsoTseka wrote:

"So excited for #RHOCT. I just hope we will get the RICH housewives content we deserve! Unlike what we saw on #RHOD with abo L."

