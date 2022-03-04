Real Housewives of Durban viewers can't understand why the wives are hating on their castmate Nonku Williams for being single and living her best life

The fans of #RHOD have taken to social media in their numbers to react to the latest episode of the reality show and defended their fave, Nonku, against her co-stars

The viewers slammed Annie Ludick Mthembu for apparently looking down on her castmates who are not married, including Nonku and Laconco

The Real Housewives of Durban is trending on social media after dropping another spicy episode on Friday. The viewers of the reality show are defending Nonku Williams.

RHOD defended Nonku Williams and slammed Annie for “looking down” on her Unmarried co-stars. Image: @nonku_williams, @mrsannbition

Source: Instagram

The fans claim other cast members of the show are ganging up on Nonku. The star's fans shared that their fave is the one who gives viewers juicy content every week.

The viewers also slammed Annie Ludick Mthembu for allegedly looking down on cast members who are not married. The hashtag #RHOD is trending on Twitter as the viewers continue to share their thoughts on the latest episode.

@Pale_Palee said:

"Week after week, I just can’t get used to how childish Annie is. Sis also doesn’t have a bone of positivity in her!"

@Mini_Palesa wrote:

"If they don’t talk about Nonku… they literally have nothing to talk about."

@nqobileNkanyezi commented:

"Nonku gives us content every week."

@Minnie46166433 wrote:

"I hate to admit that without Nonku there's no #RHODurban sis is the show, beke le beke she gives us something to talk about, did u see how fast things escalated kuthiwa uyisdakwa (when they said she's a drunkard)."

@iNtombii said:

"Annie looks down on the other ladies coz they’re not married. Like, they deserve less respect from her and that behavior really annoys me. I hope for her sake she stays married forever and ever mntkbw."

