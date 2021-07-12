Ayanda Ncwane will not appear in the second season of the epic reality show, Real Housewives of Durban

The businesswoman and widow of late gospel great S'fiso Ncwane feels that the show is not respecting her hubby's legacy

According to sources, the stunner is working on her own reality show after accusing #RHOD of ruining her brand

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Ayanda Ncwane is reportedly walking away from the Real Housewives of Durban. The stunner has reportedly accused the show of damaging her brand and her late hubby S'fiso Ncwane's legacy.

Ayanda Ncwane has walked away from the Real Housewives of Durban. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Sunday World reports that the businesswoman has quit the reality TV show and will not appear on Season 2. The publication reports that the widow of the late gospel star feels the show doesn't respect Sfiso's legacy.

A source claimed that Ayanda Ncwane has been trying to preserve the award-winning gospel singer's legacy but the show goes against her wishes. According to the outlet, another source claimed Ayanda felt the show had portrayed her in a negative way.

The stunner is reportedly working on her own show. Ncwane refused to comment on the rumours.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Ayanda Ncwane joins cast of 'Real Housewives of Durban'

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Ncwane joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban. Ayanda is the wife of late award-winning gospel artist S'fiso Ncwane.

The reality TV show made its debut on 1 Magic on 29 January this year. Ayanda and other prominent women from Durban such as former President Jacob Zuma's baby mama Nonkanyiso Conco, Anne-Tonni Lodick, Nonku Williams, Sorisha Naidoo and Kgomotso Ndungane are also part of the show.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mpela, Ayanda owns an artists management and entertainment business that is said to be keeping Sfiso’s legacy alive. A tweep @saint_trinity1 commented:

"These shows are useless, they're taking too much space. Young people need to watch programmes that show how African resources are being manipulated by Europeans."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za