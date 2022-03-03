Acacia is still managing to have Big Brother Mzansi fans to root for long after she has been evicted from the fan favourite reality show

The former housemate has been spitting some hard-hitting truths about people who are still in the house, fighting for the R2 million prize

Viewers of the 24-hour reality show have taken to social media to share their opinions about Acacia's tea as they side with her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Acacia continues to keep her fanbase buzzing and growing even after being evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house. The ex-housemate is spilling the tea about the current competitors and viewers of the show are absolutely here for it.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fans are still backing Acacia long after her eviction. Image: @acaciamadi

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi fans are proving that they will keep supporting their favourites when they leave the house. After being eliminated in February, Acacia remains proof of just how strong the biggie fanbases are.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their love and support of Acacia. The former housemates was spilling some piping hot tea about some current housemates and fans are here for it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Kowneyr said:

"Leave Acacia alone.. She's only stating facts and obvious facts.. Your fav is lazy and boring simple as that, stop running mad."

@Bamangwevu wrote:

"I understand you Acacia, the narrative being pushed by Tools & Libo can put Mpho's life in danger. You can't go around accusing a spiritual person even non-spiritual of witchcraft on national television, it's careless & risky."

@MissMirandah tweeted:

"Acacia just reminded my family and I to keep voting for Nale coz wow! Nale the nonchalant is silently giving people sleepless nights."

@Roshroshi said:

"One thing I like about Acacia is that she stands her ground. You will not bend her whenever you want. "

According to SowetanLIVE, Acacia was evicted on the 13th of February. The housemate was far from ready to leave the house but now she is content with watching from the sidelines alongside other viewers.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Viewers Feeling Happy About Dinky’s Eviction Following Her Distasteful Drama With Terry

Briefly News reported that Dinky Bliss has earned herself a terrible name with Big Brother Mzansi viewers. The former housemate has allegedly distributed adult content involving a current housemate, Terry. Viewers are adamant that Terry should take legal action against Dinky.

Dinky Bliss has Big Brother Mzansi viewers feeling happy that she was evicted when she was. The ex housemate has allegedly distributed inappropriate content involving current housemate, Terry.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their reactions to the reports of Dinky's conduct. The general consensus is that the viewers are glad Dinky left when she did because many feel she is full of negative energy.

Source: Briefly News