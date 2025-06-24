The Zulu Royal Family condemned Shaka iLembe Season 2 for distorting history, particularly a scene that depicted Mkabayi ka Jama in an intimate relationship

Mkabayi’s portrayal as a loose woman was criticised by cultural experts, who stated she had remained unmarried and childless

Shaka iLembe has previously faced controversy during its first season, including legal threats from the Royal Family

The Royal Family has broken its silence on a recent scene on Shaka iLembe Season 2. The show has been making headlines since its premiere on Sunday, 15 June 2025, with fans and critics sharing their thoughts on the first two episodes.

Shaka iLembe Season 2 blasted for distorting history

Is Shaka iLembe misleading the country? The Zulu Royal Family has responded to the first two episodes of the show, stating that there were some misleading events. According to Sunday World, cultural experts and the Royal Family's spokespeople condemned the scene showing Mkabayi ka Jama, portrayed by Dawn Thandeka King having an intimate relationship with Nongila Mabaso.

Per the post, several complaints were raised after the airing of the show's first two episodes. The show is being accused of portraying Mkabayi as a loose woman, but the Zulu history never tells the story of Mkabayi getting married or having children.

"That scene is despicable. Mkabayi was not a loose woman. The portrayal of her as someone she wasn’t is regrettable. The entire series is distorting our Zulu culture. In our history books and oral traditions, there is no account of Mkabayi being intimate with Nongila or any man.

"She had suitors but chose to remain unattached to maintain her authority. She didn’t marry or bear children precisely because she didn’t want to lose her power. Now, the first episode twists this history."

Shaka iLembe previously faced legal action

This is not the first time that Shaka iLembe has angered the Zulu Royal Family or the Zulu people. The series' first season was marred by controversy as the Royal Family took legal action against Bomb Productions in a bid to stop the production of Season 2. The reason behind wanting to can Shaka iLembe was the misrepresentation of culture and the lack of rights.

Although the show has bagged several awards and nominations, it has faced backlash from powerful Zulu families, including the Mhlongo family. One of the lead stars, Nomzamo Mbatha, was also accused of misrepresenting her role as Queen Nandi. The Mhlongo family said:

"Queen Nandi was never married. What we saw on TV was a misrepresentation of facts. Actually, it was an insult to Nandi and the family."

