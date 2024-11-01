Nomzamo Mbatha has reportedly angered Shaka Zulu's descendants for her work on Shaka iLembe

The hit show is apparently in dispute with the Mhlongo family for misleading them, while Nomzamo was bashed for misrepresenting her role

This comes after the show won big at the South African Film and Television Awards

Shaka Zulu's family was apparently enraged after Nomzamo Mbatha bragged about the success of Shaka iLembe.

Nomzamo Mbatha blasted by Shaka Zulu's family

Nomzamo Mbatha is allegedly in hot water with Shaka Zulu's family after recently basking in the glory of Shaka iLembe.

The show bagged several awards and nominations, and the award-winning actress penned a thank-you message to supporters and the team.

However, her message rubbed the Mhlongo family the wrong way after they revealed that they had been in a battle with the show's producers without a resolution.

According to Sunday World, Mhlathuze Mhlongo blasted Nomzamo, who is the show's executive producer, saying she knows of the family's dispute regarding Shaka iLembe, but chose to disregard their concerns:

"When they approached us, they lied and said they were just doing research. We gave them information, but we later discovered they were planning to make Shaka iLembe

"They distorted our history; we were also not paid for our intellectual property. We tried to reach out to them, but they were no longer reachable."

In Nomzamo's case, who plays Shaka's mother in the show, Mhlongo said she misrepresented Queen Nandi:

"Queen Nandi was never married. What we saw on TV was a misrepresentation of facts. Actually, it was an insult to Nandi and the family."

Nomzamo Mbatha celebrates Shaka iLembe

After the show's success at the SAFTAs, Nomzamo sang her team's praises for the stellar work they did in the show:

"We took home the award for BEST TV DRAMA and 11 other trophies in different categories. 10K jobs were created from this show, and hundreds of cast and crew showed up every day with inspiring excellence.

"The amount of respect I have for my fellow actors, the deep love for the crew, my directors, hair and makeup, costume design, my language coaches; the list goes on."

