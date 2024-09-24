SA Call Out Nomzamo Mbatha for Labelling Durban as a Small Town: “Haibo Is This Girl Okay Upstairs”
- The South African media personality Nomzamo Mbatha-Nxumalo landed herself in hot water
- This was after the star labelled Durban as a small town during dinner with her "American" friends
- Many netizens had mixed reactions after hearing Mbatha calling Durban a small town
The internationally acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha recently ruffled many feathers on social media with her stunt.
Nomzamo Mbatha labels Durban as a small town
Social media has been buzzing since the most celebrated media personality, Nomzamo Mbatha-Nxumalo, rubbed many netizens the wrong way after she confidently labelled Durban as a small town, whereas it is a city.
Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of the Shaka iLembe actress during a dinner with her "American" friends, sharing where she comes from on his Twitter (X) page.
He captioned the video:
"Nomzamo Nxumalo describes Durban as a small town to her friends in New York City; United States of America."
Watch the video below:
Netizens call out Nomzamo Mbatha
Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens called out Nomzamo Mbatha for labelling a city in South Africa as a small town. See some of the reactions below:
@breezerm85 commented:
"How is Durban a small town when it is a city? Probably the second most highly populated city after Joburg. Ignorance is embarrassing. The moment u speak of a city, u can't use a small town in the same sentence. Small town ke Newcastle/Emphangeni, not Durban. I am so defeated."
@sthedoingthings wrote:
"Regardless of whether she's in New York or wherever describing Durban as a small town is nuts; she wouldn't say that if she didn't make it out of the hood."
@lekoloanemanam2 responded:
"Kodwa mara Nomzamo Mbatha."
@DonaldMakhasane questioned:
"Is this girl okay upstairs?"
@NokulungaZulu2 replied:
"Small town? Durban? My babe, it’s a big city. I’m from a small town called Ulundi."
@_Siphe_Sihle_ asked:
"Does this look like a small town, or Nomzamo is smoking crack there in the US?"
