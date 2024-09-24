The South African media personality Nomzamo Mbatha-Nxumalo landed herself in hot water

This was after the star labelled Durban as a small town during dinner with her "American" friends

Many netizens had mixed reactions after hearing Mbatha calling Durban a small town

Nomzamo Mbatha ruffled many feathers with her statement. Image: Leon Bennett/Matt Winkelmeyer

The internationally acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha recently ruffled many feathers on social media with her stunt.

Nomzamo Mbatha labels Durban as a small town

Social media has been buzzing since the most celebrated media personality, Nomzamo Mbatha-Nxumalo, rubbed many netizens the wrong way after she confidently labelled Durban as a small town, whereas it is a city.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of the Shaka iLembe actress during a dinner with her "American" friends, sharing where she comes from on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the video:

"Nomzamo Nxumalo describes Durban as a small town to her friends in New York City; United States of America."

Watch the video below:

Netizens call out Nomzamo Mbatha

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens called out Nomzamo Mbatha for labelling a city in South Africa as a small town. See some of the reactions below:

@breezerm85 commented:

"How is Durban a small town when it is a city? Probably the second most highly populated city after Joburg. Ignorance is embarrassing. The moment u speak of a city, u can't use a small town in the same sentence. Small town ke Newcastle/Emphangeni, not Durban. I am so defeated."

@sthedoingthings wrote:

"Regardless of whether she's in New York or wherever describing Durban as a small town is nuts; she wouldn't say that if she didn't make it out of the hood."

@lekoloanemanam2 responded:

"Kodwa mara Nomzamo Mbatha."

@DonaldMakhasane questioned:

"Is this girl okay upstairs?"

@NokulungaZulu2 replied:

"Small town? Durban? My babe, it’s a big city. I’m from a small town called Ulundi."

@_Siphe_Sihle_ asked:

"Does this look like a small town, or Nomzamo is smoking crack there in the US?"

