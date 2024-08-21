Nomzamo Mbatha won the Best African Actress award at the 2024 Septimius Awards for her role as Queen Nandi in the drama series Shaka Ilembe

Bomb Productions shared the news on social media, celebrating her success in Amsterdam

Social media users congratulated Mbatha for representing South Africa on an international stage

Nomzamo Mbatha is getting the international recognition she deserves, and we are happy for her. The star who has been flying the country's flag high recently won big at the 2024 Septimius Awards.

Nomzamo Mbatha has won an award at the Septimius Award. Image: @nomzamo_m and Rob Kim/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nomzamo Mbatha wins international award

Congratulations are in order for South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who recently won the Best African Actress award for her role in the top drama series Shaka Ilembe. Nomzamo plays King Shaka's mother, Queen Nandi.

The star-studded Shaka Ilembe features Khabonina Qubeka, Senzo Radebe, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Ntando Duma, and Lebogang Tsipa.

The news about Nomzamo Mbatha's big win at the Septimius Awards was shared on Instagram by Bomb Productions, the production company behind Shaka Ilembe. The post congratulated the Coming 2 America actress for her success. The caption read:

"Congratulations to the beautiful and talented @nomzamo_m Winner of 2024 Best African Actress @septimiusawards Amsterdam for her role as Queen Nandi in Shaka iLembe."

Mzansi congratulates Nomzamo Mbatha on her major win

Social media users commended the star for flying the country's flag high in Amsterdam.

@ambesiwe_tokyo_ commented:

"Congratulations Boss Lady 🙌"

@feli_maboos said:

"Congratulations queen. You deserve it."

bongiwe_diseko wrote:

"Congratulations 🔥🔥"

@the_foodychef commented:

"❤️❤️❤️Oooh yessss😍"

@alex_memela said:

"Halala Nkosazana 🙌🙌🔥🔥"

Queen Modjaji fails to outperform Shaka Ilembe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it was a battle of the TV shows, as Queen Modjadji's debut episode numbers are compared to Shaka iLembe's. Queen Modjadji exceeded many people's expectations after the series debuted on Sunday, 14 July, on Mzansi Magic.

The series managed to pull in some tremendous numbers, as 1.2 million people tuned in to watch. However, they are not close to Shaka iLembe. The series managed to rope in a massive 3.6 million viewers on the channel.

