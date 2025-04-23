Anele Mdoda recently got married to Bonelela "Buzza" James in a lavish Xhosa-inspired ceremony, sharing videos of the traditional lobola cows on social media

Fans quickly flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating Anele's beautiful marriage and wishing her happiness with Buzza

Despite keeping their relationship private, the couple's wedding has generated widespread buzz, with emotional moments and pictures from the event circulating online

Anele Mdoda is now a whole wife. The star got married to Bonelela "Buzza" James over the weekend, and pictures and videos from her Xhosa-inspired lavish wedding.

Anele Mdoda shared a video of her lobola cows. Image: @zintathu and @buzza_james

Anele Mdoda shares more videos from her marriage ceremony

The cows literally came home for seasoned radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda. The Anele and The Club host has been making headlines since the news about her marriage to Buzza James made the rounds online.

Although Anele and her husband reportedly planned to keep details of their marriage ceremony top secret, videos and pictures have made their way to the streets. Taking to her page on the microblogging platform, X, formerly Twitter, Anele shared a video of her lobola cows. She captioned the video:

"Princess treatment."

Fans react to Anele Mdoda's cows came home post

Social media users loved seeing Anele's sweet video. Many congratulated the media personality on her beautiful marriage. Fans said the star deserved to be happily married.

@AthaliaWandile said:

"Congratulations, Anele, you deserve nothing but the best. May God bless your union 🙏"

@Nekko_Nontuntu wrote:

“Ndalotyolwa mna, ngeenkomo ezinamanqina ohh this is beautiful 😍💃"

@BridgetMasinga commented:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉 The gift that keeps on giving."

@Shayi_Mamba shared:

"Kuyakufanela and I wish you nothing but the best on this journey, maMfene."

@Ooooh_La_Emmi said:

"Congratulations, Anele and Buzza, I am praying for a beautiful union of hearts."

@Mamphephethe_10 added:

"I thought Baby mamas can't be loved and made wives? Congratulations, Anele, respect and love your husband, Sisi umshado omuhle none mpumelelo. 🎉🎉🎉😊"

@Dzivhuluwany said:

"This is the true definition of 'Indoda zinkomo zayo.' Congratulations to you and yours, Anele 🎊🎉🎊"

What you need to know about Anele and Buzza James

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James largely kept their relationship away from social media, but fans managed to put two and two together and concluded they were dating. The pair celebrated Halloween together, and Anele shared pictures of their costumes on her page.

Fans were shocked after media personality Khaya Dlanga shared pictures from the couple's traditional wedding. The streets have been buzzing with more beautiful pictures and videos from the event. A video of Buzza getting emotional during their wedding ceremony has also surfaced on social media.

Fans congratulated Anele and her husband, Buzza James, after a video of her lobola cows went viral. Image: @buzza_james

Anele Mdoda accused of copying Zozibini Tunzi

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda’s Easter wedding caused some debate among local fans after some claimed she was copying model Zozibini Tunzi by trying to keep it a secret.

While some fans said Radio 947 host Mdoda was trying to replicate Tunzi, others said she was not keeping it a secret and congratulated her for tying the knot with Bonelela James.

