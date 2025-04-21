Anele Mdoda reportedly married Buzza James in a lavish Xhosa traditional wedding, with photos leaked by Khaya Dlanga sparking major online buzz

Social media reactions to the wedding were mixed, with some congratulating the couple and others criticising their age gap and dynamic

Anele and Buzza allegedly began dating last year, with fans speculating about their relationship and engagement after spotting a diamond ring on Anele at the Oscars

Relationship Architect Shelly Lewin spoke to Briefly News about factors that contribute to a lasting and fulfilling marriage

Our girl Anele Mdoda is officially off the market, and we couldn't be happier for her. The star reportedly married her longtime boyfriend, Bonelela "Buzza" James, in a lavish Xhosa traditional wedding.

SA has reacted to Anele Mdoda's marriage to Buzza James.

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda weds Buzza James

Anele Mdoda is charting trends after pictures from her lavish Xhosa traditional wedding were leaked on social media by media personality Khaya Dlanga in a now-deleted post. South Africans have shared mixed reactions to Anele's marriage.

Some congratulated the happy couple, while others commented on their age gap, noting that the television producer seemed older than Buzza James.

@GontleMolekoa said:

"This man is scamming Anele yazi."

@ManKooldeni commented:

"Ay, these days one can spot a marriage that won’t work out from a mile away."

@Mapiwan63229832 wrote:

"Is that a long-distance relationship?? Is Anele taller, and is the gap between them that much??😂😂"

@_Money_Man_100 added:

"She looks like she bullies him @Anele."

@Mambhexeza commented:

"Looks like mother and son."

@Shakes_Nyambose wrote:

"Congratulations to Anele, she deserves nothing but truckloads of blessings and love. Onwards and upwards to her. 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳"

When did Anele and Buzza James start dating?

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James reportedly started dating last year, but the couple tried to keep their relationship off social media. Eagle-eyed fans managed to put two and two together. They concluded that Anele was dating the Buzza, who is allegedly a lawyer and a Xhosa Prince of the AbaThembu tribe.

Fans first spotted them together when Buzza shared a picture alongside the mother of one, and Anele commented that she was the happiest girl in the world.

Anele also somewhat made her relationship with Buzza social media official when she shared pictures of her and her man's Halloween costumes last year. The star dressed as Cruella De Ville, while James was dressed as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask.

Was Anele engaged to Buzza James?

Anele Mdoda sparked engagement rumours after flaunting a diamond ring at the Oscars. Social media users noticed the flashy ring on her ring finger and speculated that Buzza had popped the question.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to Anele Mdoda's wedding.

Source: Instagram

Briefly News spoke to Shelley Lewin, The Relationship Architect, author of Uncomplicated Love, and founder of The Relationship Architect Coaching and Education, about how couples in the public eye can enjoy a lasting marriage. She said:

"Maintaining individuality is essential for a healthy marriage. A marriage may be a partnership, but each person’s personal growth, goals, and passions must still be nurtured. A strong marriage celebrates individuality by: Encouraging personal growth: Supporting each other in pursuing passions, hobbies, and goals outside the relationship."

