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“We Only See This in Movies”: Afrikaner Woman Wakes Up to Car Tyres Stolen and Replaced With Bricks
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“We Only See This in Movies”: Afrikaner Woman Wakes Up to Car Tyres Stolen and Replaced With Bricks

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A shocking video shared on X shows the aftermath of an overnight theft where robbers targeted two bakkies parked inside a residential yard
  • The thieves not only stripped all the wheels off both vehicles but also dug up the homeowner's driveway paving bricks to prop up the wheel-less bakkies
  • Shocked viewers flooded the post with sympathy, noting that such crimes are usually only seen in movies, while others debated the effectiveness of anti-theft locknuts

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The cars were left standing on bricks despite the main security gate remaining closed
A viral video captured the moment a homeowner discovered her bakkies stripped of their wheels. Image: Ndi_Muvenda
Source: Twitter

A South African homeowner was left in absolute disbelief after waking up to discover that criminals had entered her yard overnight and removed the tyres from two bakkies. The video was shared on X by @Ndi_Muvenda_ on 8 June 2026, sparking a massive debate about the lack of safety in our homes.

The deeply unsettled woman walked around her property to document the unsettling scene. Despite her driveway gate remaining closed and secured, both bakkies were found wheel-less, balanced on stacks of bricks where their tyres were. The incident left the homeowner angry and shaken, as she realised how close the robbers had been to her family while they slept inside the house.

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Homeowner finds her two bakkies with no wheels

Walking along the side of the building, the woman in X user @Ndi_Muvends_'s clip filmed her driveway to reveal large, empty patches in her neatly laid driveway. She noted with frustration that the thieves had taken the time to pry loose her own paving bricks, using them as makeshift jackstands to support the vehicles while they dismantled the wheels.

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Watch the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to the shocking driveway theft

The video gained traction on X, leaving viewers stunned by the audacity and speed required to strip eight tyres in a residential yard without waking anyone up. Many rushed to console the traumatised woman, urging her to find comfort in the fact that the criminals only targeted the wheels rather than stealing both bakkies. Some expressed shock, writing that witnessing two cars removing tyres on a single property is the type of scenario one typically expects to see only in action movies.

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They also noted that the homeowner’s anger was valid, and expressed concerns about safety in the country
Commenters were shocked and urged car owners to invest in high-quality locknuts to prevent similar driveway thefts. Image: Prostock-Studio
Source: Getty Images

User Blackzito said:

"Eish, sorry, at least she still has the cars."

User @MthokozisiMpun2 shared:

"Both my cars have lock-nuts; they will have to work extra to remove tyres."

User @TheCh3mistry commented:

"Nha, this next level of para that we only get to see in the movies."

User @Robina_Bobi added:

"At least they left her bakkies, yoh."

User @azanianson01 joked:

"Boloi (witchcraft) is not that bad after all."

User @TUMELO_MPANE_ said:

"Some next-level phara ish."

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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