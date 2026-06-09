A shocking video shared on X shows the aftermath of an overnight theft where robbers targeted two bakkies parked inside a residential yard

The thieves not only stripped all the wheels off both vehicles but also dug up the homeowner's driveway paving bricks to prop up the wheel-less bakkies

Shocked viewers flooded the post with sympathy, noting that such crimes are usually only seen in movies, while others debated the effectiveness of anti-theft locknuts

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A viral video captured the moment a homeowner discovered her bakkies stripped of their wheels. Image: Ndi_Muvenda

Source: Twitter

A South African homeowner was left in absolute disbelief after waking up to discover that criminals had entered her yard overnight and removed the tyres from two bakkies. The video was shared on X by @Ndi_Muvenda_ on 8 June 2026, sparking a massive debate about the lack of safety in our homes.

The deeply unsettled woman walked around her property to document the unsettling scene. Despite her driveway gate remaining closed and secured, both bakkies were found wheel-less, balanced on stacks of bricks where their tyres were. The incident left the homeowner angry and shaken, as she realised how close the robbers had been to her family while they slept inside the house.

Homeowner finds her two bakkies with no wheels

Walking along the side of the building, the woman in X user @Ndi_Muvends_'s clip filmed her driveway to reveal large, empty patches in her neatly laid driveway. She noted with frustration that the thieves had taken the time to pry loose her own paving bricks, using them as makeshift jackstands to support the vehicles while they dismantled the wheels.

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to the shocking driveway theft

The video gained traction on X, leaving viewers stunned by the audacity and speed required to strip eight tyres in a residential yard without waking anyone up. Many rushed to console the traumatised woman, urging her to find comfort in the fact that the criminals only targeted the wheels rather than stealing both bakkies. Some expressed shock, writing that witnessing two cars removing tyres on a single property is the type of scenario one typically expects to see only in action movies.

Commenters were shocked and urged car owners to invest in high-quality locknuts to prevent similar driveway thefts. Image: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

User Blackzito said:

"Eish, sorry, at least she still has the cars."

User @MthokozisiMpun2 shared:

"Both my cars have lock-nuts; they will have to work extra to remove tyres."

User @TheCh3mistry commented:

"Nha, this next level of para that we only get to see in the movies."

User @Robina_Bobi added:

"At least they left her bakkies, yoh."

User @azanianson01 joked:

"Boloi (witchcraft) is not that bad after all."

User @TUMELO_MPANE_ said:

"Some next-level phara ish."

3 Briefly News robbery-related articles

A brave mother fought back against four armed suspects who were attempting to rob her and her daughter in their driveway, forcing them to flee the scene and abandon their getaway car.

A glamorous night out took a sharp turn when men booked at a penthouse in Cape Town were allegedly robbed of designer clothes and shoes, and cash by women they met at a club.

A Cape Town e-hailing driver was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint by two men who requested a ride, and the incident was caught on a dashcam.

Source: Briefly News