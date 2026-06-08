A Western Cape man went viral after sharing a hilarious video showing him trying to stop baboons from climbing into his car while parked in a baboon hotspot

The footage captured a chaotic moment where the man chased one baboon away, only to spot another approaching the vehicle moments later

Baboon encounters are common in parts of the Cape Peninsula, where residents and visitors are regularly advised to keep vehicles locked and avoid attracting the animals with food

A Western Cape man's encounter with a troop of determined baboons has gone viral after he was forced to defend his vehicle from the curious animals while parked in an area known for frequent baboon activity. TikTok user @calebellis87 shared the video on 5 June 2026, capturing the chaotic moment as baboons surrounded his vehicle and attempted to climb inside.

An Anubis Baboon stands in its enclosure. Image: Christophe SIMON / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The footage shows the man trying to remove one baboon from the car while keeping an eye on others roaming nearby. What started as a simple attempt to secure his vehicle quickly turned into a comedy of errors. As he focused on getting one baboon out of the car, another could be seen approaching from behind, seemingly waiting for its own chance to investigate the vehicle.

The animals are known for taking advantage of open car doors and windows, particularly in areas where they have become accustomed to human activity. Baboons are commonly found in communities situated near mountains and natural habitats across the Cape Peninsula.

Locked cars protect against sneaky baboon snacks

Wildlife officials have repeatedly warned visitors not to feed baboons and to ensure vehicles remain locked and closed, as the highly intelligent animals quickly learn where food can be found. In some cases, baboons have been known to enter homes and vehicles in search of snacks or other items.

The viral video sparked plenty of laughter online, with social media users joking that the baboons appeared to be carrying out a coordinated car hijacking. Others shared stories of similar encounters, saying the animals often seem one step ahead of humans when searching for food or exploring their surroundings.

The visual on the left showed a man fighting with baboons. Image: @calebellis87

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi in stitches over baboons’ actions

Pablo Lee Bee joked:

"I thought bro was going to drive."

Mlungu commented:

"Could've reported the matter to the police."

MRFABA wrote:

"Why am I laughing so hard? 😂😂😂"

Vee commented:

"Oooh, I haven't laughed this hard in a long time 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

hlatse701 asked:

"What is the game called?"

Bradley wrote:

"This sound makes it even crazier. 😂😂"

Mfethu shared a GTA reference, calling it:

"Leaked footage of GTA 6 gameplay."

Ndeep Deep commented:

"The song didn't reach where I like it most."

Siphamandla Cele asked:

"Why this song?! 😭"

3 Other Briefly News stories about baboons

A domestic worker found herself in a wild standoff with a huge baboon that casually broke into a home, and she chased it out.

A hungry wild baoon spotted an easy opportunity when two holidaymakers became distracted.

A recently uploaded video showed the late Cindy the Baboon getting feisty when someone put something on her head.

Source: Briefly News