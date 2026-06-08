“Hijacking Gone Wrong”: Man Battles Baboons Trying To Get Into His Car, Mzansi in Stitches
- A Western Cape man went viral after sharing a hilarious video showing him trying to stop baboons from climbing into his car while parked in a baboon hotspot
- The footage captured a chaotic moment where the man chased one baboon away, only to spot another approaching the vehicle moments later
- Baboon encounters are common in parts of the Cape Peninsula, where residents and visitors are regularly advised to keep vehicles locked and avoid attracting the animals with food
A Western Cape man's encounter with a troop of determined baboons has gone viral after he was forced to defend his vehicle from the curious animals while parked in an area known for frequent baboon activity. TikTok user @calebellis87 shared the video on 5 June 2026, capturing the chaotic moment as baboons surrounded his vehicle and attempted to climb inside.
The footage shows the man trying to remove one baboon from the car while keeping an eye on others roaming nearby. What started as a simple attempt to secure his vehicle quickly turned into a comedy of errors. As he focused on getting one baboon out of the car, another could be seen approaching from behind, seemingly waiting for its own chance to investigate the vehicle.
The animals are known for taking advantage of open car doors and windows, particularly in areas where they have become accustomed to human activity. Baboons are commonly found in communities situated near mountains and natural habitats across the Cape Peninsula.
Locked cars protect against sneaky baboon snacks
Wildlife officials have repeatedly warned visitors not to feed baboons and to ensure vehicles remain locked and closed, as the highly intelligent animals quickly learn where food can be found. In some cases, baboons have been known to enter homes and vehicles in search of snacks or other items.
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The viral video sparked plenty of laughter online, with social media users joking that the baboons appeared to be carrying out a coordinated car hijacking. Others shared stories of similar encounters, saying the animals often seem one step ahead of humans when searching for food or exploring their surroundings.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi in stitches over baboons’ actions
Pablo Lee Bee joked:
"I thought bro was going to drive."
Mlungu commented:
"Could've reported the matter to the police."
MRFABA wrote:
"Why am I laughing so hard? 😂😂😂"
Vee commented:
"Oooh, I haven't laughed this hard in a long time 🤣🤣🤣🤣"
hlatse701 asked:
"What is the game called?"
Bradley wrote:
"This sound makes it even crazier. 😂😂"
Mfethu shared a GTA reference, calling it:
"Leaked footage of GTA 6 gameplay."
Ndeep Deep commented:
"The song didn't reach where I like it most."
Siphamandla Cele asked:
"Why this song?! 😭"
3 Other Briefly News stories about baboons
- A domestic worker found herself in a wild standoff with a huge baboon that casually broke into a home, and she chased it out.
- A hungry wild baoon spotted an easy opportunity when two holidaymakers became distracted.
- A recently uploaded video showed the late Cindy the Baboon getting feisty when someone put something on her head.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za