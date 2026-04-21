A domestic worker found herself in a wild standoff with a huge baboon that casually broke into a home, and she chased it out

The danger of the moment was not lost on viewers who acknowledged how unpredictable and deadly run-ins with wildlife can be

Social media is in stitches, with people joking about the fearless woman and the cheeky baboon that still managed to grab snacks on its way out

The baboon ran off as the domestic worker was right behind it. Image: @collectables_hub_and_cafe

Source: Instagram

A video of a fearless domestic worker taking on a massive baboon inside a South African home has left social media users both stunned and entertained. The now-viral clip shows the housekeeper chasing the unexpected intruder out using nothing but a dishcloth, but the cheeky animal didn’t leave empty-handed.

The video, shared by @collectables_hub_and_cafe on 17 April 2026, captures a huge baboon casually roaming inside a house on its two feet. With no hesitation, the animal heads for the kitchen area to get some bananas and an apple, but the domestic worker springs into action, confronting the oversized visitor and waving a dishcloth to scare it off.

In a moment that has viewers calling her “braver than most,” the woman chases the baboon through the house and out the balcony. Despite the clear danger, as baboons are known to be strong and unpredictable, she doesn’t back down. The baboon eventually retreats, but not without its snacks, much to the amusement of viewers.

The baboon looted two bananas and an apple before leaving. Image: @collectables_hub_and_cafe

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts with humour and astonishment

The clip has racked up millions of views, with users across the globe sharing their disbelief and cracking jokes about the bizarre encounter. Some viewers were convinced the baboon had done this before, pointing out how confidently it moved through the home. People shared their thoughts on the @collectables_hub_and_cafe page.

Watch the Instagram video below:

ravennavera said:

"You can tell he does this often. I hear him laughing on the way out. 😂😂"

wisefarmerbrown noted the danger:

"Do people understand how dangerous this is. They take on big cats with no fear!"

celph_love added:

"That monkey could have torn her face off smh 😭"

mribim questioned:

"Why is he running like I’m be back later on 😂😂😂😂 No fear."

tinam445 had their suspicions:

"That's not his first time breaking, and not her first time chasing his big add out of her house. They have a relationship 🤣🤣😭"

supa_gorovitch joked:

"If she had her regular hitting flip-flop, he would have dropped his loot for sure."

kikisdayout noted the size of the baboon:

"It’s almost my size😭😭😭😭"

lottixtc guessed the location:

"This is South Africa, neh? 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

jjei.mp3 said:

"Him grabbing the apple on his way out 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

3 More Briefly Stories on animal encounters

A Kruger Park tracker had a tense, close-range encounter with a pride of lions and had to stay calm with no escape route in sight.

A routine traffic stop turned viral when a driver stepped out with a massive snake around his neck, leaving SAPS officers stunned.

A respected Hoedspruit conservationist was fatally attacked by an elephant during a walking safari, highlighting the dangers of wildlife encounters.

Source: Briefly News