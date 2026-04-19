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“Never Turn Your Back”: Wildlife Tracker Faces Off Against Lions in Tense Kruger Park Encounter
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“Never Turn Your Back”: Wildlife Tracker Faces Off Against Lions in Tense Kruger Park Encounter

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A South African wildlife tracker named Anthony came face to face with a pride of lions
  • He spotted a male lion not far from where he was walking and had to slowly back away
  • Viewers were divided between praising him and questioning some of the decisions he made during the encounter

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A post went viral.
A wildlife tracker facing off against lions on the right and a huge lion on the left. Images: @john.binara and @AllLion
Source: Facebook

A wildlife tracker from Kruger National Park in South Africa found himself in one of the most nerve-wracking situations imaginable. Facebook page @john.binara shared the video on 17 April 2026 saying that wildlife tracker Anthony was tracking lions in the park when the lions started tracking him right back. The host of The Safari Podcast shared the clip with the warning that the lions were waiting for him to turn around so they could move in.

In the footage, Anthony was walking through the park with long grass on either side and a tree nearby when he suddenly paused. A male lion appeared not far ahead of him. The lion moved off towards where the females were standing, and that was when the tension began. The pride, made up of the male and several females, all stopped and stared directly at Anthony. He did not run. He did not turn his back. He began walking backwards very slowly.

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Wildlife tracker backs away from lions

According to experts at the Smithsonian Magazine, not running is one of the most important things a person can do when faced with a lion. Making eye contact and backing away slowly is the recommended option instead of running away. When lions are hunting prey, they tend to stay very still, so a pride that is watching and waiting is not one to take lightly.

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Watch the Facebook clip below:

Social media users get spooked by lion encounter

The comments were full of nerves and questions about the man that Facebook user @john.binara showed:

@Ken Vinch Danabokov said:

"Big cats go for the back of the neck, that is why you move away slowly while facing them."

@Eddie Brown Junior wrote:

"Eye to eye, it will not attack."

@Ralph Mubita added:

"Lions view humans as a threat, not prey. When we are out herding cattle they tend to keep their distance."

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@Mike Mikeleli Chipakwe asked:

"So what if another lion comes from the back?"

@Michael Yego questioned:

"What if there is another lion behind you?"

@Alvaro Kyrie C Mparutsa added:

"What if another lion comes from the back?"

@Tommy Tommy said:

"It's a lie. Lions attack humans from all sides."
A post went viral.
A wildlife tracker came across a pride of lions. Images: @john.binara
Source: Facebook

More interesting lions in SA

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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