A TikTok video showed people rushing to take live chickens after a truck overturned at an undisclosed location

Dozens of living chickens were reportedly taken as bystanders scrambled to grab what they could from the scene

The incident sparked mixed reactions, with some condemning the behaviour while others pointed to broader social struggles

Accidents on South African roads often draw attention, but sometimes the response from bystanders becomes the real story. What should be a moment focused on safety and assistance can quickly shift into something else entirely. One recent incident captured this contrast, showing how quickly a chaotic situation can spiral in unexpected ways.

A group of people had gathered around an overturned truck and were seen taking live chickens from inside the wreckage. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @newsnexussa on 17 April 2026 showed a truck that had overturned at an unknown location, with live chickens scattered across the scene. Instead of keeping a safe distance or waiting for authorities, groups of people were seen rushing toward the truck and grabbing the animals.

The footage posted by TikTok account @newsnexussa showed individuals carrying chickens away as others continued to gather around the accident site. Within moments, what started as a road incident turned into a looting scene, with dozens of chickens reportedly taken. Some people even grabbed the entire tray that had multiple chickens that were even heard clucking.

Truck accident turns into looting frenzy

What left people more disturbed in the footage was how quickly the situation turned from an accident into a looting opportunity. Netizens were worried about the driver not being checked if he needs medical attention or even his wherabouts, but rather people rushed to the chickens. Incidents like these are not uncommon in South Africa, where truck accidents involving goods often attract crowds. Whether it’s food, drinks or livestock, bystanders sometimes take advantage of the situation, raising ongoing concerns about public safety and law enforcement.

Online reactions were divided, with some criticising the behaviour as opportunistic and dangerous, while others pointed to deeper socio-economic challenges driving such actions. The clip once again sparked debate about accountability, desperation and how people respond in moments of crisis.

The picture on the right showed a truck that had overturned. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Check out what Mzansi said

Nduna Yaza Love wrote:

"School is very important."

PhosiSinko commented:

"Hai."

Mshento Gatsheni commented:

"But did they at least check if the driver is okay?"

Claire added:

"This is disgraceful."

Ulie asked:

"Did they at least check on the driver?"

Vishanbirbal shared:

"Such a caring community, they are rescuing the chickens from the trauma to rush them to the closest vet for immediate medical care."

Rudie1010kzn TM wrote:

"Sometimes i think rolling the trucks are done pre meditated so that looting can be arranged upfront."

3 Other Briefly News stories related to looting

Authorities were on the scene of a fatal accident involving a minibus and truck near the ArcelorMittal near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal.

A truck and taxi were involved in a horrific early-morning crash on the R102 near Lotus Park, Durban South; leaving South Africans traumatised.

Three people were injured after three trucks collided into each other on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal, sparking reactions online.

Source: Briefly News