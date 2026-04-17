A video showing a DA leader and Helen Zille sharing a meal in a township setting quickly sparked conversation online

The moment, which showed them eating pap and vleis in a casual and communal way, drew mixed reactions from viewers

While some saw it as an effort to connect with everyday South Africans, others questioned the authenticity behind the interaction

Public figures often find themselves under scrutiny for even the simplest actions, especially in a country where politics and everyday life are so closely intertwined. What might seem like an ordinary moment, sharing a meal, can quickly take on a deeper meaning depending on who is involved. One recent video did exactly that, turning a casual setting into a wider conversation about perception, authenticity and connection.

The picture on the left showed a man eating pap and vleis. Image: @zukilemajova2

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @zukilemajova2 on 16 April 2026 showed Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis alongside Helen Zille eating pap and vleis in a township setting. The clip suggested that Hill-Lewis was being introduced to the experience, with another individual guiding him through the cultural moment.

The scene showed the group eating with their hands and sharing food, something common in many South African households but less often seen in political spaces. The caption framed it as a culture shock, adding a layer of humour to the situation while also highlighting the contrast.

Mixed reactions to political township moment

Reactions from netizens online were divided. Some viewers appreciated the effort, saying it showed leaders engaging with everyday South African experiences. Others were more critical, questioning whether the moment was genuine or simply staged for public perception.

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The video by journalist @zukilemajova2 sparked broader conversations about authenticity in politics, with many pointing out how public figures are often judged not just on policy, but on how they present themselves in relatable, everyday situations.

The screenshot captured DA leader and Helen Zille eating at a local township braai place. Image: @zukilemajova2

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Yoyo said:

“Say what you like, Gogo knows her craft.”

Queen Ebe wrote:

“I don't care, I love Zille with all my heart. Zille for South Africa. Zille for President. Everyone in my family supports the DA. This party has vibe.”

M0535 commented:

“I feel sorry for the guy.”

omphilekgasi33 wrote:

“Yeah, votes ne.”

Mpiloyami said:

“Acting.”

Ernie commented:

“Gogo Helen Zille. I want to organise lunch and invite Malema to also be part.”

Josep wrote:

“We have passed this cheap political campaigning.”

Antonio Mario Tembe said:

“This is what you know.”

Wonga asked:

“Can I come eat on behalf of Gogo Helen?”

FlipthescriptSA commented:

“Talking about damage control.”

TeePeace71 wrote:

“Helen is always in the picture.”

Barrie73 said:

“Nice to see at least he tries it.”

Bungane Ngayi commented:

“Let’s see how long this project will go.”

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Source: Briefly News