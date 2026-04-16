A Chinese content creator responded to a South African follower by trying atchaar, pairing it with pap for a full local food experience

He shared his honest reaction to the flavours, comparing them to similar foods from northern China while noting key differences

The video sparked excitement among South Africans, who enjoyed seeing their cuisine appreciated across cultures

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Food has a way of crossing borders without needing a passport, and sometimes the simplest dishes end up making the biggest impression. One content creator’s curiosity turned into a cultural exchange moment that had South Africans watching closely, not just for the reaction, but for what it meant to see their everyday meals appreciated on a global stage.

The picture on the left showed the man opening a bottle of atchaar. Image: @mabasou.co.za

Source: TikTok

A Chinese content creator shared his experience trying atchaar after being asked by a South African follower whether the popular condiment existed in China. In the video, posted by @mabasou.co.za on 31 March 2026, he took things a step further by pairing the atchaar with pap, giving himself a full Mzansi-inspired tasting experience.

As he tasted the dish, he reacted positively, describing the atchaar as “too good” and expressing clear enjoyment. While he appreciated the flavour overall, he mentioned that he preferred the garlic variation, highlighting how different versions of the condiment can appeal to different tastes.

Global taste test celebrates South African flavours

He also explained that while atchaar-like foods do exist in northern China, pap was unfamiliar to him. However, he compared it to a similar staple found in his home country, showing how different cultures often share variations of the same basic foods, even if they are prepared and eaten differently. User @mabasou.co.za has shown interest for South Africa, as this is not the first time speaking about the country.

The moment resonated with many South Africans online, who loved seeing their local flavours appreciated internationally. Viewers also found it interesting how food created a bridge between cultures, with the creator even mentioning his fondness for a South African mint chocolate.

The picture on the left showed the Chinese man holding South African bank notes. Image: @mabasou.co.za

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

TeeJay 🇿🇦 commented:

“When I went to China in 2019, I packed chakalaka, Nando’s sauce, sweet chilli, Aromat and Jacobs… but forgot Cremora. The food still didn’t disappoint though.”

Vivvian commented:

“My favourite way is atchar with fried eggs, buttered bread, polony, hot chips, Russian and a glass of Coke.”

Shaun Makola Mankind commented:

“He’s going to finish the whole atchar.”

S.D Mbokane commented:

“I like garlic atchar.”

Luyanda 🇿🇦 commented:

“Can we order it on Taobao?”

Janas commented:

“Yes, it’s our kimchi. It’s lekker.”

Trixie commented:

“That’s not good atchar, try one from the townships. I love it with braai meat.”

khuto o majobo commented:

“Try it with machankana wors.”

Madam_fola commented:

“I prefer the garlic flavoured one.

3 Other Briefly News stories related to atchaar

A short TikTok clip captured the moment a passenger’s atchaar container accidentally spilled across the floor of a train, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

A young man selling atchar to get through university had South Africans online inspired by his ambitious and persistant ways.

A South African man went viral after demonstrating an unconventional cooking hack of atchaar oil due to running out of regular cooking oil.

Source: Briefly News