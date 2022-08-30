A man selling atchar to get through university had Mzansi inspired by his ambitious ways

While his varsity fees were strenuous to pay off, he took to the streets to hustle off his debt

But now that he has graduated, Katekani Nyambe's atchar business has become very popular amongst South Africans who want more and more of it each day

One local entrepreneur reflects on his humble beginnings and has Mzansi blown away by his inspirational business story.

Katekani Nyambe said he has not stopped selling atchar even after graduating. Image: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Katekani Nyambe's atchar business has grown significantly, and he has now opened a local store.

According to Metro Fm, Katekani is 34 years old and started the business at age 24. In his 3rd year at the Tshwane University of Technology, Katekani was already pushing his business and doing radio interviews to market his hustle.

In a post by Briefly News, Katekani said he started selling his classic atchar to help with his university fees, but after graduating, he said he could not see the need to let go of the booming business.

Those who supported his business said that the man's atchar was super delicious.

Responding to one of the comments, the entrepreneur wrote:

"Wow, now you can get hold of me here; 078 754 0698 or go to our website now http://wamhaniproductions.co.za"

Kedibone Mtembu

"Good work, that's the spirit "

Matsi A Buccaneer

"Classical."

Lulu Ngodwane

"Wow."

Dumie Ndlazi

"All the best. "

Emily Thabani

"This is a great news."

Source: Briefly News