An exceptional teen boy has dreams of being adopted by his step-parents, and he is pulling his weight around the house in order to reach his goals

Tycer Rez Diaz's moving story has made him work very hard in making sure his mowing business earns profits

Tycer's guardian wants to see him do well and keeps his books in order and also helps him out in other areas where she can

A 14-year-old boy, Tycer Rez Diaz from Cayce City in the United States, has started his lawn mowing company, and all his profits are raised to help his step-parents adopt him.

A young boy's dream of getting adopted stimulated his entrepreneurial juices to start flowing. Image: Tyce Rez Diaz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He said that one day he overheard his parents, HuSain Fate (Father) and Marcy Jenkins (mother), speaking of the hefty price it would cost to adopt him, so he decided to think of ways to speed up the process.

According to a video released by Jacaranda FM, his mother and father married when Tycer was two years old and he has since bonded with HuSain over the love of business. The teen said that, after telling his father about his business idea, HuSain bought him a lawnmower and a rake, along with a few other supplies, to help his business plans. With the help of his aunt and uncle, Tammie W Roberts and Travis Roberts, who also surprised him with a riding lawnmower, the young entrepreneur is now cutting lawns around Cayce and West Colombia.

Business has been picking up tremendously and Tycer was fortunate enough to bless another family in need with his loveable spirit. On 10 June, he shared on his socials that he will be donating all his earnings from the day to Alexander Emmanuel Meza's family.

Tycer Diaz pledged his earnings to help out a family in his community. Image: Tycer Rez Diaz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The City of Cayce noticed Tycer's good efforts, and on 18 June, they presented him with a business licence.

A young entrepreneur is handed a business license by the City of Cayce. Image: Tycer Rez Diaz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The young teen asked people on his social media to support his business and recently wrote on Facebook:

"I am available this week for lawn services in Cayce and West Colombia area. But not this evening because my mom says that I have to cut our own yard."

Marcy said that she is exceptionally proud of Tycer, and her job in the matter is assisting him with driving around town and doing his bookkeeping.

Take a look at how some of his social media followers have adopted Tycer's inspirational work ethics:

