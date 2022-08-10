Famous social media influencers Mr and Mrs Phoenix shared a viral reaction video on their page and Mzansi cannot stop laughing

A popular Zimbabwean woman pranked her husband by taking his cash and leaving a much lighter wallet behind

The mischievous Mrs Phoenix recorded her husband's reaction after taking most of the money he left behind just to share the clip with her online followers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

TikTok channel Mr & Mrs Phoenix is too funny for words. The couple is always pranking each other. In their latest clip, Samantha attempts to take her husband Uncle Tee's cash to see how he would react.

TikTok couple, Mr and Mrs Phoenix are at it again with their entertaining pranks. Image: @official_phoenixs/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the video, Samantha says that she usually takes Uncle Tee's money in secret and was curious to see how he would respond when witnessing her helping herself out in his wallet in front of him for the first time.

And so, Sam begins recording: She walks over to Uncle Tee in what looks to be their lounge area and finds him working on his laptop. As if that was going to stop her, she can be seen leaning over him with a blank expression and grabbing his wallet from behind him. She counts several notes and puts a single note bank in her husband's wallet before she walks off with the rest of the cash.

A mind-boggled Uncle Tee is left looking confused about what had just happened. Sitting in total silence, Mr Phoenix's face does all the talking for him. Their TikTok followers could not get enough of his reaction.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Take a look at how some TikTok users reacted below;

James CJ commented:

"Bro still trying to figure out what just happened until now."

Lizzy_baep replied:

"The way he opened his wallet to really see if his eyes were deceiving him or not..."

Joseph Mokhomatha said:

"You should have gone back for the last note."

user2935717019963 responded:

"It's his facial expressions for me

Mzansi wife shared clip made up of the hearty meals she serves hubby, the people of Mzansi stan

In another story reported by Briefly News, a man appreciates his wife cooking meals for him.

While times have changed, men still love a woman who can cook. One Mzansi babe has her man locked down with the delicious meals she serves him daily.

Gone are the days when women cooked, cleaned and looked after the children. However, there is still a lot of respect given to those who are still able to do those things… because many can’t.

TikTok user @ngwanerofhiwa is the proud husband of the woman in the clip serving meals some only dream of. Our guy admits that his Queen’s dedication has him staying home and faithful because he would be stupid to let this go. She’s a catch!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News