A grateful husband posted a clip of the incredible meals that his dedicated wife serves to him every night

TikTok user @ngwanerofhiwa admitted that his wife’s service to him is greatly appreciated and keeps him loyal

Mzansi peeps are here for this level of commitment as it is clear to see that respect is mutual in this relationship

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

While times have changed, men still love a woman that can cook. One Mzansi babe has her man locked down with the delicious meals she serves him daily.

TikTok user @ngwanerofhiwa is grateful for the effort his wife puts into their relationship, especially the food. Image: TikTok / @ngwanerofhiwa

Source: UGC

Gone are the days when women cooked, cleaned and looked after the children. However, there is still a lot of respect given to those who are still able to do those things… because many can’t.

TikTok user @ngwanerofhiwa is the proud husband of the woman in the clip serving meals some only dream of. Our guy admits that his Queen’s dedication has him staying home and faithful because he would be stupid to let this go. She’s a catch!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The people of Mzansi love the dynamic and respect the woman’s hustle

Being a wife like this is not easy. You really have to love and respect a man to serve dishes like this with a happy face every day and it is evident that sis is happy where she is. Peeps love the smile that her food puts on hubby’s face, priceless!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@user5872100902087i said:

“This one he's not cheating trust me.”

@Sikelela Thwethwa said:

“It’s him saying "Thank you" always for me... that is appreciation right there”

@leso69 said:

“I like the fact that he appreciates your food and he smile a lot.”

@comradelordbongs said:

“I love the fact that he acts like he does not see the food coming”

@SharonDavhula said:

“Lucky him you deserve award.”

Man gives thanks to amazing wife in lengthy post, claims their “old fashioned love” is the key to happiness

In related news, Briefly News reported that gender roles are a lot different to what they used to be 50 years back. However, one couple is still living that old-school way and it seems to be working for them.

Nowadays both men and women work which means everyone is doing dishes, cooking, cleaning, bathing the kids, etc… while, at least some. This couple still lives the old way though, where the man works and the woman takes care of the home.

TikTok user @doggdbn shared a clip of his dedicated wife waking up late at night to cook his favourite meal while he works. In a lengthy caption, the man explained that they still live by “old-fashioned” gender roles and it works for them.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News