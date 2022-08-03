A man proudly took to social media with a clip of his wife cooking for him late at night without question

TikTok user @doggdbn accompanied the clip with a lengthy caption in which he explained their old-school dynamic and how much he appreciates it

Many took to the comment section to express how mutual respect in relationships is everything

Gender roles are a lot different to what they used to be 50 years back. However, one couple is still living that old-school way and it seems to be working for them.

TikTok user @doggdbn shared a heartwarming and inspiring post about his and his wife's relationship dynamic. Image: TikTok / @doggdbn

Nowadays both men and women work which means everyone is doing dishes, cooking, cleaning, bathing the kids, etc… while, at least some. This couple still lives the old way though, where the man works and the woman takes care of the home.

TikTok user @doggdbn shared a clip of his dedicated wife waking up late at night to cook his favourite meal while he works. In a lengthy caption, the man explained that they still live by “old-fashioned” gender roles and it works for them.

“Then people wonder why a guy like myself would surrender all my freedom and settle down. I found a relationship that’s been my dream. A love that’s old-fashioned. Where we both play our roles without shame.”

He is locked down and not afraid to say it. The man brings home the money and his wifey happily attends to his every need. He is grateful and would do anything for his woman. While their roles are considered "old school", the respect is there and the love runs deep.

“I always ask her for such random stuff kodwa NAKANYE ngumuzwe egoloza. I laugh each time coz I keep expecting her to say 'Hayi ngeke ngikhathele uwena manje.' BUT NEVER, NOT EVEN ONCE! How can I not tone down and be good to a woman like that? My life is soo easy, kumnandi endlini n kunokuthula. Why would I want to mess that up?! These are the small things she does that make me want to give her the world.”

Mzansi peeps have their say in the comment section:

@Phindile97 said:

“With the right person, love is a beautiful thing.”

@Nonny Mthembu said:

“It’s this kind of love that we need in our generation, where you don’t have to force your place in someone’s life, everything falls into place.”

@kholeka_radebe said:

“It's the caption for me. May God protect and bless you with all the happiness in the world.”

@Bonolo Motshwane said:

“When you find a good one, keep them… There is hope that love still exists.”

