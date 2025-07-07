An American man married to a South African woman was filmed working behind the counter of a local township spaza shop

His wife came to buy bread, but he refused to give her change, shooing her away and calling for the next customer

Social media users found the role reversal hilarious, with many saying he was acting just like real spaza shop owners

A Western Cape-based US man got a job in a spaza shop and behaved just like any other spaza shop owner. Images: @africanamericanfam

An American man has had social media in stitches after a video showed him working at a township spaza shop, complete with all the authentic behaviours that come with the job.

Content creator @africanamericanfam shared the funny clip on the 6 of July with the caption:

"He didn't give me my change! 🤣", showing the man serving customers from behind the heavily barricaded shop front.

The video shows the American husband working inside the small shop while his South African wife approaches to buy a loaf of bread. After handing over the bread, he refuses to give her the correct change and keeps shooing her away, calling for the next customer to come forward. She continues arguing that he hasn't given her the right money back, but he ignores her complaints and focuses on serving other customers, including a young child who hands over a coin.

The authentic setup includes all the typical features of a township spaza shop: heavy security barriers at the front with just a small opening where customers can pass money through to buy items. The shop owner stays safely inside while serving customers through this narrow gap, which is exactly how most spaza shops operate for security reasons.

Spaza shops are small convenience stores found in townships and rural areas that sell daily essentials like bread, milk, sweets, chips, drinks, and small groceries. They serve as vital community hubs where residents can quickly grab necessities without travelling far from home.

An American man working in a spaza shop went viral. Images: @africanamericanfam

Mzansi reacts with laughter

Social media users couldn't stop laughing at how perfectly the American man captured the typical spaza shop experience, with many saying he was acting just like real shop owners.

@Nhinhi gushed:

"That hay 'Voetsek' he is most definitely my friend😂😂😭"

@Prudypndile joked:

"Soon he will be shocked if you do not tip him 😂😂😂"

@Jp wrote:

"I had a good laugh now 😂😂"

@Lovely commented:

"America is not makwelekwele. Eish, if you don't have money, you will be called names... God bless our background."

@Ally added:

"Eddie doing the most in that spaza shop 🤣🤣🤣"

@Alu said:

"He's really acting like those people at the shop yhoo😂😂😂"

Government registration requirements for spaza shops

According to the South African Government News Agency reports, spaza shop owners recently faced new registration requirements following health concerns. President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered all spaza shops and food-handling facilities to register with their respective municipalities, following foodborne illnesses that claimed at least 22 lives across the country.

The registration process requires shop owners to complete application forms at municipal offices, providing personal details, business descriptions, and proof of legal status.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

