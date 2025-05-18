Manqoba Ntombela, founder of Woza Group, recently lost his life in a tragedy, which took place at his Ratanda home

The artist formed the group Woza Afrika and was well known for the hit Istokvela, a treasured classic in South Africa

Manqoba Ntombela's daughter shared details about how he unjustly lost his life after closing his spaza shop

Manqoba Ntombela of Woza Afrika died on 16 May 2025 at the age of 62. The musician wore many hats and was a beloved member of his community in Ratanda.

Manqoba Ntombela is survived by his daughter, Londiwe Ntombela, who shared the harrowing details about what happened to her father. Poet Mzwakhe Mbuli also spoke out following Manqoba Ntombela's death.

Manqoba Ntombela loses life and violent crime

Businessman and musician Manqoba Ntombela was gunned down outside his home in Ratanda. According to Sunday World, the suspected culprits are spaza shop mafias in Heidelberg, Gauteng. Manqoba was lauded as a pillar of the community, he was a former school teacher who became a spaza shop owner as well as the owner of some taxis in the area.

Manqoba Ntombela's daughter, Londiwe, detailed that he left the shop at 6:00 p.m. and went home, which was only five houses away. Gunshots rang out, and they discovered that he was fatally shot. Londiwe said the family is determined to find the murderer.

Ratanda spaza shop murders

Mzwakhe Mbuli, who made it possible for Woza Afrika to enter the Shell Road To Fame talent show, was touched by Manqoba's passing. The poet highlighted that there have been multiple murders of spazashop owners. According to Sunday World, it is suspected that the Ratanda area is being targeted by mafias over spaza shops, who are killing South African owners. The poet detailed that Manqoba told him that he suspected his life was in danger. Mzwakhe said:

" He told me that he was next in line to be murdered for owning spaza shops in the area, and today he is gone. It’s a very sad situation for me and those who loved him."

Briefly News reported that in 2024, Sharpeville was in disarray amid violence over spaza shops. The Vanderbijlpark area was under a dark cloud following the murder of a spaza shop owner. The violence came after various children died after eating snacks sold in spaza shops.

SA remembers Manqoba Ntombela

Online users took to social media to express their condolences over Manqoba's passing. Some shared videos reminiscing about Woza Afrika.

