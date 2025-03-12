The two suspects in the former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane shooting recently appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 11 March 2025

The case was further postponed to Monday, 31 March 2025, and the suspects were remanded in custody

A close source to Tebogo revealed that the case has been frustrating the actress, as she wanted to see the case concluded

Tebogo Thobejane's case has been postponed. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Tebogo Thobejane's attempted case is still ongoing and it has frustrated the former Muvhango actress a lot.

Actress Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder case postponed

Recently, according to TshisaLIVE, the case which was opened by the actress and podcaster who was cyberbullied on social media for years was again postponed to Monday, 31 March 2025.

The two suspects appeared at the Alexandra Magistrates Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, and were remanded in custody.

The suspects were arrested in April 2024 for a different charge but were later linked to the shooting of a car Thobejane was travelling in 2023.

A close source to the club hostess revealed that this case has been draining Tebogo, leaving her frustrated most of the time. The source further mentioned that the star just wants the case to be concluded as it has been dragging for a long time now.

"Tebza feels the matter is taking too long and the culprits need to account. During court proceedings Tebogo was not in court, we know that the matter has taken a toll on her. She just wants this matter to be concluded, she's frustrated by the slow pace."

Tebogo Thobejane is frustrated by her attempted murder case. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane is satisfied with the court's ruling

In January 2025, Inno knew the outcome of her situation, as the magistrate disclosed the details regarding her sentence.

Speaking to TshisaLive, Tebogo said the following:

"I am pleased with the verdict and grateful for the fairness demonstrated by the court. This marks a significant step forward, and I will await the sentencing process. My focus is on regaining my dignity and moving forward with integrity."

Inno Morolong is in trouble with the law after being charged by the Randburg magistrate court. The media personality was found guilty of defamation after she uttered insulting words about fellow media star Tebogo Thobejane on social media.

Legal insight from Advocate Ntobeko Maphanga

Previously, Briefly News expert Advocate Ntobeko Maphanga shared the legal steps one can take if they are being cyberbullied with the publication's journalist, Mbali Tebele.

He said:

"Cyberbullying often occurs in many forms. It can occur as intimidation, harassment, or a privacy violation. In instances where a matter concerning another person has been disseminated and published widely on social media platforms, etc., cyberbullying may also constitute defamation.

"The right to dignity is therefore protected under our law, and there are measures in place to protect victims of cyberbullying. Where cyberbullying manifests itself as a privacy violation or defamation, a victim can open a case of crimen iniuria at their nearest police station (or where the crime occurred). Crimen iniuria is the unlawful, intentional, and serious violation of the dignity or privacy of another."

