South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently reacted to the fatal shooting that happened at a Sandton restaurant

The 947 radio host mentioned that she knew the shooting could happen at SOLO restaurant

It was also reported that Londie London's ex Mabonga was allegedly involved in this shooting

Anele Mdoda speaks out on the fatal shooting in Sandton. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African award-winning media personality Anele Mdoda couldn't let this incident pass without sharing her opinion.

Social media has been buzzing recently regarding the fatal shooting that took place at SOLO restaurant in Sandton, Johannesburg, earlier on. The 947 radio host went on Twitter (X) and spoke out on the incident that took place, which left many people injured.

On her Twitter (X) post, Mdoda wrote:

"I knew it would be SOLO!!!! I knew it. An entire shootout bruv in a place where we are meant to eat oxtail!!!!"

Londie London's ex Mabonga allegedly involved in Sandton shooting

Meanwhile, former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London's ex-boyfriend Mabonga is trending for all the wrong reasons again.

The businessman, who was allegedly involved in car hijacking, was involved in a shootout at Solo Sandton, that led to the shooting of seven people, three reportedly died while four were injured.

According to a post shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @sanelenkosixx, Mabonga allegedly tried to force his way into the club after being banned from entering the place, resulting in a shootout that led to his death.

Anele Mdoda exposes Uber driver who threatened her in Cape Town

In another incident, Anele Mdoda previously exposed an Uber driver who had allegedly threatened her while she was in Cape Town a week ago.

In a now-deleted post, she said the yet-to-be-identified driver was upset that she selected the 'Don’t talk to me' option when she had requested an Uber. To prevent the matter from escalating, Anele Mdoda revealed that she pretended to be on Instagram Live.

“My Uber driver tonight was upset that I had picked the don’t talk to me option ... I had to fake being on Instagram Live to get home safe,” she shared on X.

This incident happened just days before the media personality flew out of the country to attend the Oscars, which she was also nominated for on Sunday, 3 March 2025.

L'vovo slams brutality at Zanzou club

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kwaito legend L'vovo Derrango has urged South African celebrities to speak out against the inhumane treatment of patrons at the Zanzou Club in Pretoria. The star said the culprits in the case must be brought to book.

The Zanzou Club drama has caused an uproar in South Africa. Fans have been looking forward to seeing many artists condemn the brutality they saw in the viral videos, but many have remained mum. Popular stars like Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small have been urged to speak out against the inhumane treatment of patriots, but they have also remained quiet.

